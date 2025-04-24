All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements

There are a total of 55 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies for you to collect in your journey of defeating the Paintress. Similar to other games, some of these will be unlocked by completing story missions and defeating bosses, while some will be locked behind optional content that the developers have crafted for you. It will take more than 100 hours of playtime to complete and obtain all Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies.

Ad

This article will go over all the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock.

List of all Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of all available Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies:

The Greatest Expedition in History: Obtain all trophies.

Obtain all trophies. Lumière: Embark on the Expedition.

Embark on the Expedition. Spring Meadows: Find your way through Spring Meadows.

Find your way through Spring Meadows. Flying Waters: Find your way through Flying Waters.

Find your way through Flying Waters. Ancient Sanctuary: Find your way through Ancient Sanctuary.

Find your way through Ancient Sanctuary. Gestral Village: Find your way through the Gestral Village.

Find your way through the Gestral Village. Esquie's Nest: Find your way through Esquie's Nest.

Find your way through Esquie's Nest. Stone Wave Cliffs: Find your way through Stone Wave Cliffs.

Find your way through Stone Wave Cliffs. Forgotten Battlefield: Find your way through Forgotten Battlefield

Find your way through Forgotten Battlefield Monoco's Station: Find your way through Monoco's Station.

Find your way through Monoco's Station. Old Lumière: Find your way through Old Lumière

Find your way through Old Lumière First Axon: Defeat the first Axon

Defeat the first Axon Second Axon: Defeat the second Axon.

Defeat the second Axon. Monolith : Reach the Monolith

: Reach the Monolith Paintress: efeat the Paintress.

efeat the Paintress. Back to Lumière: Return to Lumière.

Return to Lumière. The End: Reach the end

Reach the end Plane, Train, and Submarine: Discover all of Esquie’s abilities.

Discover all of Esquie’s abilities. Follow The Trail: Find all of the journals from prior expeditions.e

Find all of the journals from prior expeditions.e Aiding the Enemy: Finish all of the Nevron quests

Finish all of the Nevron quests Peace At Last: Beat Simon.

Beat Simon. Gestral Games: Win all of the Gestral games.

Win all of the Gestral games. Clea: Beat Clea.

Beat Clea. Endless: Reach the top of the Endless Tower.

Reach the top of the Endless Tower. Lost Gestrals: Find all of the Lost Gestrals.

Find all of the Lost Gestrals. À On: Beat the Serpenphare.

Beat the Serpenphare. Sprong : Beat Sprong.

: Beat Sprong. Noir et Blanc: Solve the Painting Workshop’s mystery.

Solve the Painting Workshop’s mystery. Sciel: Reach relationship level 7 with Sciel.

Reach relationship level 7 with Sciel. Monoco: Reach relationship level 7 with Monoco.

Reach relationship level 7 with Monoco. Maelle: Reach relationship level 7 with Maelle.

Reach relationship level 7 with Maelle. Lune: Reach relationship level 7 with Lune.

Reach relationship level 7 with Lune. Esquie: Reach relationship level 7 with Esquie.

Reach relationship level 7 with Esquie. Weapon Upgrade: Upgrade a weapon once.

Upgrade a weapon once. Weapon Mastery : Fully upgrade a weapon

: Fully upgrade a weapon Lumina : Consume a Lumina point.

: Consume a Lumina point. Expeditioner : Reach level 33.

: Reach level 33. Trailbreaker : Reach level 66.

: Reach level 66. Survivor: Reach level 99.

Reach level 99. Overcharge: With Gustave, use a fully charged Overcharge that Breaks an enemy.

With Gustave, use a fully charged Overcharge that Breaks an enemy. Perfect Flow: With Lune, consume Stains 4 turns in a row.

With Lune, consume Stains 4 turns in a row. Synergy : With Maelle, use Percée on a Marked enemy while in Virtuose Stance.

: With Maelle, use Percée on a Marked enemy while in Virtuose Stance. Maximisation : With Sciel, consume 20 Foretell on a single target during Twilight.

: With Sciel, consume 20 Foretell on a single target during Twilight. Perfection: With Verso, reach Rank S.

With Verso, reach Rank S. Wheel Control : With Monoco, cast an Upgraded Skill 4 turns in a row.

: With Monoco, cast an Upgraded Skill 4 turns in a row. Carreau Parfait: Beat the Chromatic Pétank.

Beat the Chromatic Pétank. Feet Collection: Acquire all of Monoco’s skills.

Acquire all of Monoco’s skills. Expedition 33: Unlock all playable characters.

Unlock all playable characters. Chroma Proficiency: Use a level 3 Gradient Attack.

Use a level 3 Gradient Attack. Connoisseur : Find all 33 music records.

: Find all 33 music records. Paint Cage : Break a Paint Cage.

: Break a Paint Cage. Time to Spill Some Ink: Break an enemy.

Break an enemy. Professional: Defeat a boss without taking any damage.

Defeat a boss without taking any damage. Curious: Witness an optional scene at camp.

Witness an optional scene at camp. Legend: Unlock Esquie.

Unlock Esquie. Peculiar Encounter: Defeat the Mime in Lumière.

Ad

That concludes the list for the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.