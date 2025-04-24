How long does it take to beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sandfall Interactive's latest RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is not a lengthy game. The developers did not intentionally stretch out the playtime by adding ridiculous grinding, but there are enough side activities to keep you engaged for hours. It will take around 30 Hours to complete the story of the game, based on the difficulty, and an additional 30 if you decide to complete every side activity present.

Let's take a look at what we know about the completion time of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How long does it take to finish Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The story of Expedition 33 is divided into three acts (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The developers have stated in earlier posts that it will take around 30 hours to beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and an additional 30 if you are aiming to complete the side activities. While the game lacks your typical side quests that you can find in most other role-playing games, it has quite a few optional areas for you to explore.

You can find various puzzles in these areas, as well as items that can be used to upgrade your expedition resources. If you are feeling like having a little adventure during your Expedition on the Continent, you can find mini-games in certain areas that you can complete. Besides these, you can take up requests for some of the Nevrons and help them out.

There are also quite a few optional bosses that you can challenge. Overall, there are a lot of activities that you can indulge in during your adventures. For the main story, it can take you somewhere between 30-35 hours to beat the campaign of the game.

The story is divided into three major acts, and your playtime will be heavily dependent on a few key factors. While the game is not an open-world title and is pretty linear, there are optional paths that you can take to find various items to upgrade Expedition Resources.

The difficulty you play in also determines the completion time, as it is not your run-of-the-mill RPG. The combat is quite challenging if you are playing on Expedition or above difficulty, leading you to retry certain fights a few times. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will test your skills in reacting to enemy attacks, and this can increase your playtime as well.

Overall, one playthrough can require anywhere around 30-60 hours based on the content you indulge in.

