Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a powerful and unpredictable boss you must face when you reach Monoco's Station later in the game. Unlike other Nevrons and enemies, this enemy is a Gestral – one of the few who can speak like a human and fight like a brawler. He’s not here because of the Paintress, nor is he driven by a cause. He’s simply in it for the thrill of combat, which makes him both exciting and dangerous.

This guide explains how to defeat Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to beat Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso in duel with the boss (Image via Sporskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

From the Monoco's Station checkpoint, push forward until you reach a wide arena flanked by cracked walls and flickering lights. That’s your battleground. The boss waits at the centre. But don’t get too comfortable; the moment combat begins, he shifts into full aggression. He thrives on pressure, and he dishes it out fast.

Here are some key details to help you survive and beat the boss in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Monoco starts with rapid dual attacks. They come out fast and in tight succession, so parrying both cleanly is tricky. If you’re unsure about timing, it’s better to dodge the second one after blocking or taking the first hit.

The boss builds up into a Relentless combo, where he grows in size. The animation shift is your warning. When you see him bulking up, expect the next few hits to be massive. These strikes deal heavy damage and come at weird intervals, designed to mess with your parry rhythm. Don’t try to brute-force your way through – parry them properly or dodge early to reset positioning.

Sciel’s Searing Bond is your main source of reliable mid-level dark damage. Use it right after the boss misses or slows down – it’s perfect for punishing his recovery frames. Don’t spam it mid-animation; wait for clear windows.

Lune’s Immolation deals moderate damage. It won’t carry the fight, but combined with her Healing Light, you can play a stable support role while dealing burn damage on the side. Swap between the two based on your party’s health status and Monoco’s aggression.

Verso’s Assault Zero is good filler. It only offers low single-target damage, but it is fast and can help apply pressure when your primary skills are on cooldown. Don’t rely on it too much – it’s more of a steady background tool.

If one of your party members goes down – and the odds are, they might – use a Revive Tint to bring them back with 65% HP.

Rewards

Defeating Monoco nets you the following:

Polished Chroma Catalyst x3

45,000 XP

Battle Loot: 4,360

