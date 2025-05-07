How to defeat Julien Tiny Head in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Julien Tiny Head in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a solo boss you’ll face in the Hidden Gestral Arena. Unlike regular enemies, this fight strips away your party and forces a true 1v1 duel where you rely purely on timing and mechanical skill. Julien's fakeouts and attack mix-ups punish panic-dodging or early parries, and there’s no shortcut to winning this fight easily.

Ad

This guide will walk you through the best strategies to defeat Julien Tiny Head in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

How to beat Julien Tiny Head in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Superman Punch incoming (Image via Kepler Interactive / [email protected])

You can fight Julien Tiny Head by visiting the Hidden Gestral Arena from any terminal after reaching it once. Speak to Bagara, select the Arena Challenge, and scroll to choose Julien Tiny Head. This fight is solo — whoever you pick is the only character who goes in.

Ad

Trending

Here’s what you need to know to survive this 1v1 and come out on top:

Julien opens the fight with slow punches that don’t look threatening, but don’t be fooled. He alternates between a single punch, a two-hit combo, or a three-punch string, all of which look deceptively similar in windup. What makes this tougher is that the text box just informs you that the boss is attacking, but it doesn't specify the attack type.

Watch Julien's animation, not the log. If he slightly pulls back and doesn't follow up right away, he’s baiting a parry. Hold your nerve, wait for the full swing, and parry right as the fist moves toward your face.

Gustave is the best pick for this fight. His ability to convert parries into Overcharge and use it to heal gives you a huge edge. Since the fight is purely about surviving and punishing, Gustave’s kit works well.

Ad

Parry the attack well (Image via Kepler Interactive / [email protected])

You can also pick Maelle or Verso in Act II, if you are willing to wait.

You’ll also need to deal with Julien's Superman Punch, where he jumps and swings down with force. It’s fast, and the angle is tricky — parry only when his fist is about to land. Rushing this parry will get you clipped almost every time.

Stick to rhythm play — block, build Overcharge, then counter. Just keep your eyes locked on Julien's shoulders and fists to anticipate his next move.

Ad

Also read: 7 most difficult bosses in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, ranked

Rewards

Julien Tiny Head drops the following when defeated:

1,392 Battle Loot

26,040 XP

Check out: Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to access the secret room in the Manor

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.