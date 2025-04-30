All correct answers to Grandis Fashionist in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Correctly responding to all questions posed by Grandis Fashionist will reward you with notable outfits in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. The poems present a considerable challenge in interpretation, varying based on the character you choose to engage with them.

This article examines the location of Grandis Fashionist within Clair Obscur Expedition 33, alongside the corresponding solutions to their puzzles.

Grandis Fashionist in Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Location

Grandis Fashionist is found beside a train in the Monoco's Station region (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

In Act 2 of the narrative, Grandis Fashionist can be located at Monoco's Station. However, they are not immediately accessible within that region. First, you must progress a bit and defeat Monoco to add them to your party.

Following that, navigate to the station where you can locate Grandis Fashionist beside a train. Due to their considerable size, they will be easily identifiable.

All answers to Grandis Fashionist in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 to get the outfits

Riddles are different for each character (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

When engaging with the Grandis Fashionist, it is essential to note that the rewards will only be granted to the characters Lune, Sciel, and Maelle. Consequently, interactions must be conducted through these three characters, as the riddles presented will yield distinct answers for each.

Here are the Grandis Fashionist prompts and their answers:

Lune answers

Prompt 1

Riddle : Life blooms like a rose, with petals soft and frail...

: Life blooms like a rose, with petals soft and frail... Answer: Winter winds will whisper, the ending of the tale.

Prompt 2

Riddle : Life's a canvas painted with the colours of our strife…

: Life's a canvas painted with the colours of our strife… Answer: Death the artist’s final stroke, completing every life.

Prompt 3

Riddle : Life sings a song of joy and pain, its notes both sweet and bitter…

: Life sings a song of joy and pain, its notes both sweet and bitter… Answer: Its echoes fade to stillness, our secrets follow after.

Sciel answers

Prompt 1

Riddle : Life’s a river winding through the valleys of despair…

: Life’s a river winding through the valleys of despair… Answer: It meets the sea’s embrace, where sorrow turns to air.

Prompt 2

Riddle : Life’s a story written with the ink of dreams and fears…

: Life’s a story written with the ink of dreams and fears… Answer: And death the final chapter, where we shed our tears.

Prompt 3

Riddle : Life’s a blazing comet, racing through the sky…

: Life’s a blazing comet, racing through the sky… Answer: Its light will softly fade, where weary skies lie.

Maelle answers

Prompt 1

Riddle : Life is but a fleeting dream, a whisper in the night…

: Life is but a fleeting dream, a whisper in the night… Answer: While shadows fade to silence, gone beyond our sight.

Prompt 2

Riddle : Through the veil of shadows, life’s mysteries are spun…

: Through the veil of shadows, life’s mysteries are spun… Answer: Death untangles threads, revealing what’s begun.

Prompt 3

Riddle : Life dances on the edge of time, a flicker in the breeze…

: Life dances on the edge of time, a flicker in the breeze… Answer: Eternity then cradles us, a promise to appease.

Get the Pure outfits by accurately answering all questions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

By correctly answering all three questions posed by Grandis Fashionist, you can acquire the Pure outfits for Lune, Sciel, and Maelle. You can engage with each character individually to obtain all three outfits.

