Best attributes available in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players can upgrade their party characters' attributes as they level up and get stronger. In typical JRPG fashion, there are a variety of traits to invest in, each of which corresponds to different aspects of a playable character. Since each member of the game's cast specializes in a different playstyle, investing in the right attributes to capitalize on their capabilities is key.

This guide will help players determine which attributes to prioritize, no matter the character they aim to include in their team. Read on to know more.

Best attributes for all characters in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Players can increase attributes at the expedition flags (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Before we begin, here are all the attributes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and what they each stand for:

Vitality: Increases the base health of a character

Increases the base health of a character Might: Enhances base attack, which allows dealing more damage

Enhances base attack, which allows dealing more damage Agility: Improves character speed, which also allows them to move first on the turn-based battle timeline

Improves character speed, which also allows them to move first on the turn-based battle timeline Defense: Governs core Defense, reducing damage taken

Governs core Defense, reducing damage taken Luck: Determines Critical damage, which increases the chances of landing Critical Hits that deal 50% increased damage

Additionally, similar to games like Dark Souls, a character's weapon can scale with some of these attributes, making it easier for players to decide on stat distribution. That said, here are the attributes to focus on for each character:

Gustave: The main hero of Expedition 33 has Overcharge as the big trick up his sleeve, which needs to be charged up via multi-strike combos. As such, it is best to focus on Might to further improve damage and Agility to allow him to go first in battle.

The main hero of Expedition 33 has Overcharge as the big trick up his sleeve, which needs to be charged up via multi-strike combos. As such, it is best to focus on Might to further improve damage and Agility to allow him to go first in battle. Lune: She is the spellcaster of the party who has access to many powerful offensive and support spells. As such, we recommend investing in Vitality and Defense/Agility for her to make her tankier in combat.

She is the spellcaster of the party who has access to many powerful offensive and support spells. As such, we recommend investing in Vitality and Defense/Agility for her to make her tankier in combat. Maelle: The youngest Expedition member weilds a powerful rapier to deal heavy damage. As such, focusing on Might to make her deadlier as well as Luck to allow her to crit more is a great idea.

The youngest Expedition member weilds a powerful rapier to deal heavy damage. As such, focusing on Might to make her deadlier as well as Luck to allow her to crit more is a great idea. Sciel: Similar to Maelle, Sciel can also deal big damage with her Dark powers, though this is augmented by a charge consumption mechanic like with Lune. With points in Might and Luck, she can be a solid substitute for Maelle

Similar to Maelle, Sciel can also deal big damage with her Dark powers, though this is augmented by a charge consumption mechanic like with Lune. With points in Might and Luck, she can be a solid substitute for Maelle Verso: While focusing on Light damage, Verso can also deal multi-hit attacks to foes like Gustave does. Might and Luck are the way to go for him.

While focusing on Light damage, Verso can also deal multi-hit attacks to foes like Gustave does. Might and Luck are the way to go for him. Monoco: The wild card of the party is the shapeshifter Monoco, who can turn into defeated foes during battle and use their moves. As such it doesn't matter what attributes are invested in, though Vitality, Might, and Luck can be safe bets in the long run.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms as well as Xbox Game Pass.

