  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and how to unlock them

All Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and how to unlock them

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 26, 2025 16:30 GMT
Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Esquie allows you to easily traverse the continent (Image via Kepler Interactive)

There are a total of three Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that you can obtain. All of these can be unlocked by progressing the story, but as you can guess, this will take time, making exploring the continent a tad-bit tedious and restrictive. Once you unlock them however, you will be able to easily access all of the areas on the map.

Ad

This article will cover all the Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and how to unlock them.

All available Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

How to unlock Esquie

Esquie&#039;s nest (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Esquie's nest (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once you make your way through the Ancient Sanctuary and reach the Gestral Village, you will be able to meet Golgra who will inform you of a mysterious being called Esquie. Make your way to the next area and talk with him. He will ask you to retrieve his stones that was stolen by his neighbour, Francois.

Defeating Francois will allow you to retrieve Esquie's stone that you can take back to him. Now simply follow the road and exit the Esquie's Nest and you will be able to mount him and explore the map.

Ad

Ability 1: Breaking Corals

The first of the Esquie abilities in Expedition 33 will allow you to break through corals. You will obtain this after exploring Old Lumiere. In the destroyed remains of the city, you will face many challenges, and get to face Renoire in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for the second time here.

Defeat him and continue the story to see Sciel handing over the second stone to Esquie, unlocking his ability to swim through Corals.

Ad

Ability 2: Flight

Flight will be unlocked at the very end of Act 2. During your battle with the Paintress, Verso will give Esquie another stone that will allow him to fly. Although, as soon as you defeat the boss, you will be forced into cutscenes and can only use Esquie's flight ability after starting the third act.

Ability 3: Dive

The last of Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is unlocked by progressing his bond level to its maximum level. You can do this during Act 3, and doing so will unlock Esquie's abilities to dive underwater. Keep in mind that this exploration ability can only be unlocked after completing Act 2 of the game. Talk to him in camp to upgrade your relationship in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications