All Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and how to unlock them

There are a total of three Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that you can obtain. All of these can be unlocked by progressing the story, but as you can guess, this will take time, making exploring the continent a tad-bit tedious and restrictive. Once you unlock them however, you will be able to easily access all of the areas on the map.

This article will cover all the Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and how to unlock them.

All available Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

How to unlock Esquie

Esquie's nest (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Once you make your way through the Ancient Sanctuary and reach the Gestral Village, you will be able to meet Golgra who will inform you of a mysterious being called Esquie. Make your way to the next area and talk with him. He will ask you to retrieve his stones that was stolen by his neighbour, Francois.

Defeating Francois will allow you to retrieve Esquie's stone that you can take back to him. Now simply follow the road and exit the Esquie's Nest and you will be able to mount him and explore the map.

Ability 1: Breaking Corals

The first of the Esquie abilities in Expedition 33 will allow you to break through corals. You will obtain this after exploring Old Lumiere. In the destroyed remains of the city, you will face many challenges, and get to face Renoire in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for the second time here.

Defeat him and continue the story to see Sciel handing over the second stone to Esquie, unlocking his ability to swim through Corals.

Ability 2: Flight

Flight will be unlocked at the very end of Act 2. During your battle with the Paintress, Verso will give Esquie another stone that will allow him to fly. Although, as soon as you defeat the boss, you will be forced into cutscenes and can only use Esquie's flight ability after starting the third act.

Ability 3: Dive

The last of Esquie abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is unlocked by progressing his bond level to its maximum level. You can do this during Act 3, and doing so will unlock Esquie's abilities to dive underwater. Keep in mind that this exploration ability can only be unlocked after completing Act 2 of the game. Talk to him in camp to upgrade your relationship in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

