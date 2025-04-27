Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG that was released on April 24, 2025. The game is set in French Romanticism-inspired world and features a visually rich narrative with a strategic combat system. It's available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ad

Looking at the system requirements, we see that the game is not very demanding. It requires the Intel Arc A380 minimum. Thus, those who own the Intel Arc A750 should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions.

As it is an Intel GPU, you can only use XeSS or FSR image upscaling. However, the game does not feature FSR upscaling, so you're left to choose between TSR or XeSS upscaling for improving performance. Thus, it is necessary to moderate the settings to attain both smoother framerates and visual quality.

Ad

Trending

This article will look at the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Intel Arc A750.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an Intel Arc A750 GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc A750

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs incredibly well on the Intel Arc A750 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game looks amazing on the Intel Arc A750. We've set a display resolution of 1080p and enabled a mix of both High and Medium settings for optimal performance. The GPU is quite powerful, so even with these settings, it should give you around 60 FPS.

Ad

We've also turned on XeSS image upscaling and set it to Quality mode, which helps us get a slight boost in image quality and performance. We've abstained from using Motion Blur, Film Grain, and Chromatic Aberration as they may negatively affect performance.

These are the best settings for the Intel Arc A750:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 66.669% (Greyed out)

66.669% (Greyed out) Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: Default

Default Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Ad

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: Medium

Medium Texture: High

High Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Foliage: High

High Shading: Medium

Also read: Clair Obscur Expedition 33: All missables and points of no return

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 close to 60 FPS on the Intel Arc A750.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More