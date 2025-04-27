  • home icon
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc A750

By Adith Pramod
Modified Apr 27, 2025 05:56 GMT
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc A750 (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc A750 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG that was released on April 24, 2025. The game is set in French Romanticism-inspired world and features a visually rich narrative with a strategic combat system. It's available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Looking at the system requirements, we see that the game is not very demanding. It requires the Intel Arc A380 minimum. Thus, those who own the Intel Arc A750 should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions.

As it is an Intel GPU, you can only use XeSS or FSR image upscaling. However, the game does not feature FSR upscaling, so you're left to choose between TSR or XeSS upscaling for improving performance. Thus, it is necessary to moderate the settings to attain both smoother framerates and visual quality.

also-read-trending Trending

This article will look at the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Intel Arc A750.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an Intel Arc A750 GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc A750

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs incredibly well on the Intel Arc A750 (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs incredibly well on the Intel Arc A750 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game looks amazing on the Intel Arc A750. We've set a display resolution of 1080p and enabled a mix of both High and Medium settings for optimal performance. The GPU is quite powerful, so even with these settings, it should give you around 60 FPS.

We've also turned on XeSS image upscaling and set it to Quality mode, which helps us get a slight boost in image quality and performance. We've abstained from using Motion Blur, Film Grain, and Chromatic Aberration as they may negatively affect performance.

These are the best settings for the Intel Arc A750:

General

  • Quick Preset: Custom
  • Scaling Type: XeSS
  • Scaling Mode: Quality
  • Resolution Scale: 66.669% (Greyed out)
  • Max FPS: Unlimited
  • VSync: Disable
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Active Monitor: Default
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Image

  • Gamma: 1
  • Contrast: 1
  • Brightness: 1

Post Process

  • Motion Blur: Disable
  • Film Grain: Disable
  • Chromatic Aberration: Disable
  • Vignette: Disable

Rendering

  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Shadows: Medium
  • Global Illumination: High
  • Reflection: High
  • Post Process: Medium
  • Texture: High
  • Visual Effects: Medium
  • Foliage: High
  • Shading: Medium

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 close to 60 FPS on the Intel Arc A750.

