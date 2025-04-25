Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 is one of the most popular GPUs, which makes it important to learn about its best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings. While this game might use Unreal Engine 5 — a creation tool notorious for not utilizing your GPU to the fullest and causing stutters — RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti users should rest easy knowing that they can easily run it at High settings at 1080p resolution.

This article will state our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for a PC with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards.

Note — These Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings will help you play this game at 1080p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS. However, this is for the 8 GB variant of this card.

Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can run this game at high settings, 1080p (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 3060 is a pretty old GPU, slowly becoming one of the most popular options for budget-friendly gamers. The game states the 8GB variant of this card as its recommended GPU, which means you can play at High settings and stay above 60 FPS consistently. Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3060 are:

General

Quick Preset : Custom

: Custom Scaling Type : DLSS

: DLSS Scaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Max FPS : Unlimited

: Unlimited VSync : Enabled

: Enabled Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Active Monitor : As per preference

: As per preference Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

Image

Gamma : 1

: 1 Contrast : 1

: 1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur : Disabled

: Disabled Film Grain : Disabled

: Disabled Chromatic Aberration : Disable

: Disable Vignette: Disabled

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Shadows : High

: High Global Illumination : High

: High Reflection : High

: High Post Processing : High

: High Textures : High

: High Visual Effects : High

: High Foliage : High

: High Shading: High

Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 runs smoothly at high settings on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 3060 Ti is slightly powerful than the RTX 3060. As such, most settings remain the same, with the only exception being the switch to DLSS Native scaling. Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti are:

General

Quick Preset : Custom

: Custom Scaling Type : DLSS

: DLSS Scaling Mode : Native

: Native Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Max FPS : Unlimited

: Unlimited VSync : Enabled

: Enabled Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Active Monitor : As per preference

: As per preference Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

Image

Gamma : 1

: 1 Contrast : 1

: 1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur : Disabled

: Disabled Film Grain : Disabled

: Disabled Chromatic Aberration : Disable

: Disable Vignette: Disabled

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Shadows : High

: High Global Illumination : High

: High Reflection : High

: High Post Processing : High

: High Textures : High

: High Visual Effects : High

: High Foliage : High

: High Shading: High

You can run Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 smoothly on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti at High settings with a resolution of 1080p. This will give you smooth performance, enough to consistently get perfect dodges and parries. However, we don’t recommend playing at higher resolutions if you don’t wish to face lag and stutter.

