  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Apr 25, 2025 01:50 GMT
Gustave walking through a rocky cliff in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The RTX 3060 is recommended by the developers of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 3060 is one of the most popular GPUs, which makes it important to learn about its best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings. While this game might use Unreal Engine 5 — a creation tool notorious for not utilizing your GPU to the fullest and causing stutters — RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti users should rest easy knowing that they can easily run it at High settings at 1080p resolution.

Ad

This article will state our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for a PC with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards.

Note — These Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings will help you play this game at 1080p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS. However, this is for the 8 GB variant of this card.

Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can run this game at high settings, 1080p (Image via Kepler Interactive)
The RTX 3060 can run this game at high settings, 1080p (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 3060 is a pretty old GPU, slowly becoming one of the most popular options for budget-friendly gamers. The game states the 8GB variant of this card as its recommended GPU, which means you can play at High settings and stay above 60 FPS consistently. Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3060 are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

General

  • Quick Preset: Custom
  • Scaling Type: DLSS
  • Scaling Mode: Quality
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Max FPS: Unlimited
  • VSync: Enabled
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Active Monitor: As per preference
  • Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

Image

  • Gamma: 1
  • Contrast: 1
  • Brightness: 1

Post Process

  • Motion Blur: Disabled
  • Film Grain: Disabled
  • Chromatic Aberration: Disable
  • Vignette: Disabled

Rendering

  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Shadows: High
  • Global Illumination: High
  • Reflection: High
  • Post Processing: High
  • Textures: High
  • Visual Effects: High
  • Foliage: High
  • Shading: High

Also read — The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 runs smoothly at high settings on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 runs smoothly at high settings on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 3060 Ti is slightly powerful than the RTX 3060. As such, most settings remain the same, with the only exception being the switch to DLSS Native scaling. Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti are:

Ad

General

  • Quick Preset: Custom
  • Scaling Type: DLSS
  • Scaling Mode: Native
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Max FPS: Unlimited
  • VSync: Enabled
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Active Monitor: As per preference
  • Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

Image

  • Gamma: 1
  • Contrast: 1
  • Brightness: 1

Post Process

  • Motion Blur: Disabled
  • Film Grain: Disabled
  • Chromatic Aberration: Disable
  • Vignette: Disabled

Rendering

  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Shadows: High
  • Global Illumination: High
  • Reflection: High
  • Post Processing: High
  • Textures: High
  • Visual Effects: High
  • Foliage: High
  • Shading: High

Also read — WWE 2K25 PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 & 3060 Ti

You can run Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 smoothly on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti at High settings with a resolution of 1080p. This will give you smooth performance, enough to consistently get perfect dodges and parries. However, we don’t recommend playing at higher resolutions if you don’t wish to face lag and stutter.

Ad

For more info regarding Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, check out these posts:

About the author
Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.

He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.

In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications