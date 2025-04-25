Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 is one of the most popular GPUs, which makes it important to learn about its best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings. While this game might use Unreal Engine 5 — a creation tool notorious for not utilizing your GPU to the fullest and causing stutters — RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti users should rest easy knowing that they can easily run it at High settings at 1080p resolution.
This article will state our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for a PC with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards.
Note — These Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings will help you play this game at 1080p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS. However, this is for the 8 GB variant of this card.
Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is a pretty old GPU, slowly becoming one of the most popular options for budget-friendly gamers. The game states the 8GB variant of this card as its recommended GPU, which means you can play at High settings and stay above 60 FPS consistently. Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3060 are:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Enabled
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: Disabled
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disabled
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Processing: High
- Textures: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: High
- Shading: High
Also read — The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti
Best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is slightly powerful than the RTX 3060. As such, most settings remain the same, with the only exception being the switch to DLSS Native scaling. Our recommended Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti are:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Enabled
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: Disabled
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disabled
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Processing: High
- Textures: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: High
- Shading: High
Also read — WWE 2K25 PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 & 3060 Ti
You can run Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 smoothly on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti at High settings with a resolution of 1080p. This will give you smooth performance, enough to consistently get perfect dodges and parries. However, we don’t recommend playing at higher resolutions if you don’t wish to face lag and stutter.
For more info regarding Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, check out these posts:
- Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti
- How long does it take to beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition bonus rewards explored