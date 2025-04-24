Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG releasing today on 24 April, 2025. The game was developed using Unreal Engine 5 and features an enthralling gameplay that's a visual masterpiece. The lore-rich title is available on different platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

Being so visually oriented, the game is borderline demanding. It requires at least the RTX 3060 Ti to run at recommended settings. However, gamers who own the RTX 3080 should have no issues running the title at relatively higher resolutions and graphics settings.

While you should be able to run the game smoothly, we recommend you go for moderate settings to achieve smooth framerates and optimal performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an RTX 3080 GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 looks incredible on the RTX 3080 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game comfortably runs at 1440p resolution on the RTX 3080. We've enabled the High graphics preset with a few moderations. The High textures produce stunning visuals and clarity, and the 3080's graphical prowess handles it super smoothly, showing framerates of over 60 fps.

We've also enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling and set it to Quality mode, which helps us obtain higher framerates and also higher visual quality. As of now, the game does not feature frame generation.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs smoothly at 1440p on the RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game runs even better on the RTX 3080 Ti. We've set the screen resolution to 1440p, with a mix of Epic and High graphics settings, enabling super realistic visuals. With textures and foliage set to Epic, you should be able to have the best gameplay experience featuring an immersive environment.

We've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, allowing for both higher quality visuals and smoother performance. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: Epic

Epic Shading: High

This concludes the article on the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti. Being a visually oriented game, it's far more enjoyable with the higher resolution and higher graphics. With the settings mentioned above, you should be able to see over 60 fps on average.

