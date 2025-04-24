  • home icon
  Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:11 GMT
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG releasing today on 24 April, 2025. The game was developed using Unreal Engine 5 and features an enthralling gameplay that's a visual masterpiece. The lore-rich title is available on different platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

Being so visually oriented, the game is borderline demanding. It requires at least the RTX 3060 Ti to run at recommended settings. However, gamers who own the RTX 3080 should have no issues running the title at relatively higher resolutions and graphics settings.

While you should be able to run the game smoothly, we recommend you go for moderate settings to achieve smooth framerates and optimal performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an RTX 3080 GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 looks incredible on the RTX 3080 (Image via Kepler Interactive)
The game comfortably runs at 1440p resolution on the RTX 3080. We've enabled the High graphics preset with a few moderations. The High textures produce stunning visuals and clarity, and the 3080's graphical prowess handles it super smoothly, showing framerates of over 60 fps.

We've also enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling and set it to Quality mode, which helps us obtain higher framerates and also higher visual quality. As of now, the game does not feature frame generation.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080:

General

  • Quick Preset: Custom
  • Scaling Type: DLSS
  • Scaling Mode: Quality
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Max FPS: Unlimited
  • VSync: Disable
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Active Monitor: As per preference
  • Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

  • Gamma: 1
  • Contrast: 1
  • Brightness: 1

Post Process

  • Motion Blur: Disable
  • Film Grain: Disable
  • Chromatic Aberration: Disable
  • Vignette: Disable
Rendering

  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Shadows: High
  • Global Illumination: High
  • Reflection: High
  • Post Process: High
  • Texture: High
  • Visual Effects: High
  • Foliage: High
  • Shading: High

Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs smoothly at 1440p on the RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Kepler Interactive)
The game runs even better on the RTX 3080 Ti. We've set the screen resolution to 1440p, with a mix of Epic and High graphics settings, enabling super realistic visuals. With textures and foliage set to Epic, you should be able to have the best gameplay experience featuring an immersive environment.

We've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, allowing for both higher quality visuals and smoother performance. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:

General

  • Quick Preset: Custom
  • Scaling Type: DLSS
  • Scaling Mode: Quality
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Max FPS: Unlimited
  • VSync: Disable
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Active Monitor: As per preference
  • Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

  • Gamma: 1
  • Contrast: 1
  • Brightness: 1
Post Process

  • Motion Blur: Disable
  • Film Grain: Disable
  • Chromatic Aberration: Disable
  • Vignette: Disable

Rendering

  • Anti-Aliasing: Epic
  • Shadows: High
  • Global Illumination: High
  • Reflection: High
  • Post Process: High
  • Texture: Epic
  • Visual Effects: High
  • Foliage: Epic
  • Shading: High

This concludes the article on the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti. Being a visually oriented game, it's far more enjoyable with the higher resolution and higher graphics. With the settings mentioned above, you should be able to see over 60 fps on average.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

