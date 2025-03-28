The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

The First Berserker Khazan has become quite popular on Steam and gathered as many as 20k active players within a day after its release. This souls-like RPG game follows the journey of Khazan, who must discover what led to his death and punish the wrongdoers.

Based on its system requirements, the game isn't too demanding in terms of hardware by 2025 standards. Therefore, most GPUs, including RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, will run the game smoothly. However, if you want to play at 120 FPS and high resolutions with these cards, you will need to optimize your game settings.

This article lists all the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with the Nvidia RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti GPUs.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of The First Berserker: Khazan and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070) and 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3070 Ti).

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3070?

The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a powerful GPU of its time that can run The First Berserker Khazan at 1440p with High settings while delivering 120 FPS. This is only possible due to the use of optimized settings provided below:

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Frame Rate Limit : 120

: 120 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : High

: High Vegetation : High

: High Shading : Medium

: Medium Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : Medium

: Medium Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3070 Ti?

The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is even more powerful than the non-Ti model, which allows it to play The First Berserker Khazan at 4K resolution with a mix of Medium, High, and Max settings as long as you apply the right combination. Also, since 4K is quite demanding, Khazan can only be played at 60 FPS on this resolution.

Here are all the best settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti to play this game at 4K with 60 FPS:

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Frame Rate Limit : 60

: 60 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : High

: High Vegetation : High

: High Shading : Medium

: Medium Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : Medium

: Medium Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : Medium

: Medium Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : Balanced

: Balanced Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

The above settings can only deliver 60 FPS in The First Berserker Khazan at 4K resolution. If you want 120 FPS, apply the RTX 3070 settings on the RTX 3070 Ti as well. The game will run at 120 FPS but at a reduced 1440p resolution.

