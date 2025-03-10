WWE 2K25 PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 & 3070 Ti

WWE 2K25 is currently on early access, which allows you to play the game before its official release on March 14, 2025. Its system requirements are not demanding and can be played on most GPUs, including Nvidia RTX 3070 & 3070 Ti. However, it's still better to use optimized settings to achieve a stutter-free gameplay experience.
In this article, you will find all the best WWE 2K25 settings for RTX 3070 & 3070 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on WWE 2K25's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070) and 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3070 Ti).
Best graphics settings for WWE 2K25 on RTX 3070
The Nvidia RTX 3070 was designed to deliver a true 1440p gaming experience, which it does to a great extent. WWE 2K25 runs flawlessly at 1440p, so long as you use the right graphics settings.
Apply the following settings for the best result:
- Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
- Texture Quality: High
- Monitor: 1
- Windowed Mode: No
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- VSync: No
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: On
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Alias: TAA
- Reflections: Ultra
- Dynamic Upscaling: AMD FSR 1
- Sharpness: 5
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Audience Density: 100
- Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off
Best graphics settings for WWE 2K25 on RTX 3070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti brings around 8 - 10% more performance than the non-Ti model. This higher-performance GPU allows you to play WWE 2K25 at 4K resolution. However, you must still apply the following settings to get a good balance between visual quality and performance:
- Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- Texture Quality: High
- Monitor: 1
- Windowed Mode: No
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: No
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: On
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Alias: TAA
- Reflections: High
- Dynamic Upscaling: AMD FSR 1
- Sharpness: 5
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Audience Density: 100
- Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off
The above settings will constantly deliver stable 60+ FPS. We used a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra settings to optimize the game, which will make it run smoothly without any stutters. Make sure you apply all the settings correctly to get the best result.
