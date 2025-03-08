Best WWE 2K25 settings for ASUS ROG Ally

WWE 2K25 is set to launch on March 14, 2025. However, if you are eager to get into the ring, you can buy premium editions of the game to gain early access. The Bloodline and Deadman Edition allows players to play WWE 2K25 a week earlier than those who purchase the standard edition. The game's system requirements are on the lower side, which allows it to run on most systems. However, ASUS ROG Ally users must optimize the settings to get a 60 FPS gameplay experience.

In this article, you will find all the best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for the ASUS ROG Ally.

Note: The settings provided below are based on WWE 2K25's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

What are the best WWE 2K25 settings for the ASUS ROG Ally handheld?

WWE 2K25 graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The ASUS ROG Ally is powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme delivers the best experience, and that's the variant we recommend to achieve 60 FPS. If you have this variant, apply the following settings to get the best result:

Texture Quality : High

: High Windowed Mode : No

: No VSync : Off

: Off Action Camera FPS : 60

: 60 Shadows : On

: On Shadows Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : TAA

: TAA Reflections : Medium

: Medium Dynamic Upscaling : AMD FSR 1

: AMD FSR 1 Sharpness : 5

: 5 Depth Of Field : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Audience Density : 80

: 80 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

These optimized settings will ensure ROG Ally can deliver a solid 60 FPS in the WWE 2K25 without compromising the visual quality. However, if you have the ROG Ally with a standard Ryzen Z1 chip, you must enable additional settings like TDP wattage, frame limiter, and more. These settings will further help increase the game's performance and smoothness, and you will find these settings below.

Additional Performance Tips for ROG Ally with Ryzen Z1

The ROG Ally handheld with Ryzen Z1 delivers a bit lower performance than the Z1 Extreme variant. Therefore, you must apply a few additional settings to achieve close to 60 FPS on the Ryzen Z1.

Here are some of the settings you must enable:

Higher VRAM Setting : Launch Armory Crate on your ROG Ally. Visit GPU Settings and enable the 8GB memory option in "Memory Assigned to GPU." This setting is for both Ryzen Z1 and Z1 extreme chipsets.

: Launch Armory Crate on your ROG Ally. Visit GPU Settings and enable the 8GB memory option in "Memory Assigned to GPU." This setting is for both Ryzen Z1 and Z1 extreme chipsets. Custom Frame Limit : Launch Command Center and set 60 in the FPS Limiter.

: Launch Command Center and set 60 in the FPS Limiter. Higher TDP: Launch Armory Crate. Go to Operating Mode settings and enable 25W.

Apply all the above settings on your ROG Ally to achieve a stable 60 FPS throughout the game.

