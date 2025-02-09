Asus ROG Ally 7" available at lowest price on Walmart

Walmart is offering a great deal on the Asus ROG Ally 7 during the sale on the website. This brings the total price down to $478.00, compared to its original price of $749.99, saving you over $270. The low price greatly increases the valu-for-money quotient of the handheld, as you get a high-end processor with a stunning 120Hz FHD display.
In this article, we will look into the specs and features of the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Walmart.
Asus ROG Ally: Specs and features
The Asus ROG Ally is the right pick for those who prefer gaming on the go. Its 7-inch display is large enough to be immersive, while not so big that it compromises portability.
These are the detailed specs of the Asus ROG Ally:
Performance
The ROG Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which offers performance that's comparable to a Intel Core i7 processor. Its integrated GPU features the RDNA 3 architecture. This allows it to run most AAA titles at relatively high settings. You get 16GB DDR5 RAM, allowing for super smooth gameplay.
Moreover, you can expect high framerates thanks to AMD FSR. Also, based on performance reviews, the performance of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme can be almost comparable to that of the GTX 1650, and in some cases, it even outperforms the latter.
Most games can be played comfortably at 1080p. Graphics settings can vary based on the performance, but in most cases, AAA games run at medium-to-high settings. Games like Forza Horizon 5 run incredibly well at Medium settings, and while Warzone 2 runs smoothly, we do see some significant frame drops at times.
Here are some framerates on popular AAA titles:
Game library
The Asus ROG Ally has an expansive game library. It is compatible with multiple game libraries like Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, GOG, and many more. Thus, you can truly never run out of things to play on the handheld.
Display
It features a 7-inch FHD display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a low response time of 7ms. While this isn't comparable to gaming monitors, it is still impressive for a handheld setting.
The console display also comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps prevent screen stutters or tears during fast-paced gameplay. You can also plug the ROG Ally into a gaming monitor or a TV, allowing for even 4K gameplay.
Build and design
The ROG Ally features an ergonomic design, with precise triggers and tactile macro buttons on the back. Apart from being quite compact in size, it is also super light at 608 grams. It comes with dust filters on the rear fans, which helps prevent clogging due to dust buildup. Thanks to the UHS-II microSD card slot, you can always upgrade to higher configurations and be assured of speedy data transfer.
Battery
The ROG Ally features a 40 Wh battery unit that grants you a max run time of around four hours for light games. However, depending on the game you're playing and the graphics setting you've set, battery life can vary from one-to-two hours. Moreover, if you want to just watch YouTube or Netflix, Asus claims the battery to last up to six hours.
Also read: PS5 Pro vs PS5: Specs, price, and performance compared
Is it worth purchasing the Asus ROG Ally during the sale?
It is absolutely worth purchasing the Asus ROG Ally at its discounted price. At less than $480, it serves to be an excellent gaming console for those who prefer gaming on the go. Moreover, its ability to connect to bigger screens makes it an even more impressive choice for high-end gaming.
Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:
- Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025: Timings, where to watch, and more
- Is it worth buying a Nintendo Switch before Switch 2?