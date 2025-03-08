Will WWE 2K25 have microtransactions?

With WWE 2K25's release around the corner, fans can look forward to another year of brawler action in the latest installment from developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K. Since this is another annual entry, microtransactions are all but a given, and fans will see the return of the VC virtual currency in the title.

This is especially true with the inclusion of the all-new The Island game mode. Read on to learn more about microtransactions in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 microtransactions explored

Microtransactions are available both for the core game and the Island mode (Image via 2K)

Microtransactions return in the latest WWE entry in the form of VC (Virtual Currency). This is the in-game currency players can use to buy a bunch of things, including cards and card packs for the MyFaction mode. Additionally, it will be the main currency mode for The Island (this game mode is unavailable on PC as of now).

Similar to The City mode in NBA 2K24, The Island will let players climb the ranks in an MMO-style hub after creating a custom avatar. The various shops in The Island will let players spend their hard-earned VC to purchase cosmetics such as shirts, shoes, and more. The goodies on offer will include items from brands like Nike.

Players buying the game's various non-Standard editions will get extra VC to purchase all the goodies they want. Those with the base game can purchase VC in tiers. This allows interested players to get the number of VC they would like via digital storefronts on the platform they will play the game on.

Besides microtransactions, which will be available globally once the game officially launches on March 14, 2024, the game will have other ways to offer players a leg up. This includes a MyRise boost pack that grants 200 Attribute Points to spend towards the custom character's stats in the single-player story campaign. Players can also acquire early unlocks for all WWE Legends.

WWE 2K25 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

