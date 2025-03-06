9 highest-rated playable superstars in WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 will hit the shelves soon, and in preparation, the ratings of all the playable characters have already been released. Unsurprisingly, the game is filled with many top stars and legends.

Ad

WWE 2K25's release date is scheduled for March 14, 2025. The superstar featured for this year's cover is Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Three editions of the game will be available, the first being the standard edition with the aforementioned cover, a "Bloodline Edition" featuring the old and new members of the group, and "The Deadman Edition" featuring The Undertaker.

For this list, we will look at the seven highest-rated playable superstars in WWE 2K25:

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#1. Super Cena is the only superstar in WWE 2K25 to get a 100 overall rating

Expand Tweet

Ad

One star who has had experience being on the cover of WWE 2K is John Cena, who was featured on the covers of the 2015 and 2023 editions of the game, but that's not his only WWE accomplishment. He is a 16-time World Champion and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer despite recently turning heel. Many consider him an unstoppable force, which translated into his character for this year.

It was revealed that fans can unlock a "Super Cena" variant, an invisible version of The Cenation Leader, through the MyRise mode. The variant first appeared in the 2023 edition of the game.

Ad

#2 and #3. Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin have a rating of 97

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin are arguably some of the biggest names in WWE history. The former is leading the current era, while the latter was the cornerstone of the Attitude Era. Therefore, it's not surprising that they are on the higher end of WWE 2K25's roster.

Last year, Stone Cold's rating was 96, which means he is ranked higher this year. As per The Tribal Chief, it's his 2022 version that is ranked at 97, with his current version ranked only at 96. Although 96 is still a high ranking, it is a point lower than last year.

Ad

#4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9. Only one female WWE Superstar is ranked 96

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, The Tribal Chief's current version in WWE 2K25 has a 96 overall. Interestingly, he is joined by his cousin. The Rock's 2001 version is also a 96. Along with them are the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena's 2012 character, and The Undertaker.

Only one female superstar is placed this highly. Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley also received a 96 rating last year. The Eradicator was one of the cover stars of last year's game, along with Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback