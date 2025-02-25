Cody Rhodes' overall rating revealed for WWE 2K25; Roman Reigns shares surprising reaction

WWE 2K25 will be released next month on the Road to WrestleMania 41. In recent weeks, the superstars' overall ratings in the game have been revealed.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are preparing for their WrestleMania Vegas matches. Meanwhile, the company recently revealed both stars' ratings. Reigns and Rhodes both have an overall rating of 96 in 2K25. Cody's rating is up, as he was rated 93 in the 2K24 game, while Reigns's is down, as he was rated 97 last year.

The Tribal Chief recently reacted to his rating during an interview with WWE Games. Reigns was informed of his 96 rating, which is the highest of an active superstar in the game and tied with Cody Rhodes'.

"96? Four WrestleMania main events, and I'm a 96? Are you buying these ratings?" Roman Reigns said.

Fans can receive early access to 2K25 on Friday, March 7. One week later, on March 14, the game will be released worldwide. It will be produced for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Windows.

Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania 41 match will be determined this Saturday

World Wrestling Entertainment is just 53 days away from WrestleMania 41. While Roman Reigns has not been confirmed for a match as of now, Cody Rhodes will get his challenger this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and John Cena will be competing in the Chamber match to determine who will face Rhodes at The Show of Shows this April.

Below is the current 'Mania lineup:

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

World Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) or IYO SKY vs. Women's Elimination Chamber winner

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Men's Elimination Chamber winner

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Reigns has been rumored to be in a Triple Threat match with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, but that has not been confirmed. WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas.

