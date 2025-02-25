Paul Heyman shares Roman Reigns' reaction to recent ratings reveal

Paul Heyman shared Roman Reigns' reaction to his rating on WWE 2K25 today on social media. The latest iteration of the popular video game series will be released on March 14, 2025.

Ad

The Wiseman shared a video of Roman Reigns reacting to his rating in the upcoming video game on his Instagram story today. It was revealed that Reigns is rated at 96 and is tied with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief was initially upset about the rating and took exception to being told that he was tied for the highest rated on the active roster and wanted to know who was rated higher than him.

Ad

Trending

"Let me backtrack. What do you mean? Who is above me? You said there were other people, though. Don't give me that little, small print. I want all the details here," he said.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

After Reigns was informed that legends in the game were rated higher than him, he claimed it was trash before admitting he was fine with the rating because it was his college football number.

Ad

"Trash! The only reason I am good with 96 is because that was my college football number," he added.

Reigns reacts to his rating in 2K25. [Image credits: Screenshots from Paul Heyman's IG story]

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since Royal Rumble 2025. Seth Rollins attacked his former Shield stablemate after they were both eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match and hit him with a Stomp on top of the steel steps.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Roman Reigns' success

Kurt Angle recently spoke highly of Roman Reigns and noted that he overcame the odds early in his career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legend said that Reigns has improved a lot over the years. Angle noted that the company pushed the former champion before he was ready, but he was able to adapt and make it work.

Ad

"Roman Reigns, because he's the best. He has improved dramatically from when he started. The company had the rocket behind him when he wasn't ready, but he was able to adapt and make himself ready. What he was able to do is something that's almost impossible. A lot of fans were like, 'Why are they pushing him so hard?'Now you know why. Because he's really talented," he said. [From 02:37 to 03:11]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Paul Heyman was spotted accompanying Reigns backstage following Seth Rollins' heinous attack earlier this month at Royal Rumble 2025. It will be interesting to see when the OTC makes his return to WWE television in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback