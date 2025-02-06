  • home icon
  Kurt Angle reveals the "impossible" task that Roman Reigns pulled off in real life (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle reveals the "impossible" task that Roman Reigns pulled off in real life (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 06, 2025 16:14 GMT
Angle had some high praise for The OTC (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Kurt Angle (left); Roman Reigns (right). [Images via WWE YouTube]

Kurt Angle has always been vocal about his support of Roman Reigns. Speaking to Sporstkeeda's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Angle revealed an impossible task that the Undisputed Tribal Chief has pulled off.

The Olympic gold medalist and Bill Apter were inducted into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Albany, New York, last month. Before the event, Apter caught up with the former world champion and asked him about his thoughts on a variety of WWE-related topics.

When the topic of a dream match came up, Kurt Angle had only one name in mind: Roman Reigns. The veteran explained how the OG Bloodline leader's comeback after initial failure and subsequent rise proved exactly why he was chosen as the golden boy of WWE.

also-read-trending Trending
"Roman Reigns, because he's the best. He has improved dramatically from when he started. The company had the rocket behind him when he wasn't ready, but he was able to adapt and make himself ready. What he was able to do is something that's almost impossible. A lot of fans were like, 'Why are they pushing him so hard?'Now you know why. Because he's really talented," he said. [2:37-3:11]

You can watch the full video below:

youtube-cover

Kurt Angle previously gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns being his dream opponent.

Although it will never happen, a match between Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and the peak version of Kurt Angle would have blown the roof off any building in the world.

On an edition of The Kurt Angle Show in 2024, the Olympic gold medalist named the 39-year-old as his dream opponent and praised him similarly to how he did in the latest interview with Bill Apter.

"Roman Reigns. I thought that Roman had proved to the world that he's one of the greatest of all time. He really has. And I'm not gonna lie to you; when he started out, you know, they were pushing him a little too fast, a little too hard, and he just wasn't ready. But he took to it, and he just kept working and grinding, and eventually, he became a master at it. And I just have all the respect in the world for him," he said.

It's the type of match that could have easily headlined WrestleMania. Unfortunately, it was never meant to be.

If you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article, please provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the above video.

Edited by Yash Mittal
