Kurt Angle's recent comments about controversial ex-WWE name prompts statement from veteran: "You can't rewrite history" (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle recently shared some thoughts about an extremely controversial WWE name from the past, which has led to a number of questions from fans and critics alike. It has also led to another veteran star, EC3, to comment on the matter.

The controversial name being referenced, Chris Benoit, is notorious in the pro wrestling world for being the perpetrator in the double murder-suic*de case involving his wife and son. However, Kurt Angle recently drew attention to how talented Benoit was in the ring and had been a part of some of the best matches in Kurt's career despite the issues in his personal life.

Referencing these words from Kurt Angle, former WWE star EC3 was asked to share his thoughts on the issue. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated that it was not impossible to separate Benoit's in-ring brilliance from his personal issues.

"I think in arts and sports, you can separate the accomplishments of anybody from personal nefarious behaviour, terrible things, in the essence of when you are looking at the history of what has taken place. You can't rewrite history. It's very hard to erase history." [6:08 onwards]

Kurt Angle's worries about his own legacy are unjustified, thinks the former WWE star

When talking about Chris Benoit, Kurt mentioned that since some of his best matches were with the controversial name, he was worried that burying Benoit's existence in WWE history would affect his legacy as well.

However, EC3 thought that this point was quite baseless. Adding to his previous comments on The Wrestling Outlaws, he explained that Kurt's distinguished legacy would be intact even if Benoit was not in the picture.

"I think nothing will erase Kurt Angle, and the matches he has had with anybody, especially Benoit." [7:14 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen how Kurt Angle's comments will be received by other WWE names.

