Kurt Angle believes he had the "greatest wrestling match of all time" against erased WWE name

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He recently claimed to have had the "greatest wrestling match of all time" against a surprising name.

Chris Benoit's name and legacy will forever be marred by controversy. Benoit may have been one of the finest in-ring performers of his era. He was known for putting on intense matches that always made him and his opponents look good. However, his reputation became tarnished after he killed his wife and son before taking his own life. As a result, Benoit's name has been more or less erased from the WWE. The Stamford-based promotion has almost never mentioned him again and he has also not featured in any of the company's promotional videos.

Kurt Angle, who had a long feud with Chris Benoit back in the day, spoke about him on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He spoke about how well they gelled together in the ring and even claimed to have the greatest wrestling match of all time at the Royal Rumble 2003.

"We would go from the Ankle Lock to the Crippling Crossface, back to the Ankle Lock to the Angle Slam. We had all these different spots in the match that really made it really, really good. I believe that Chris and I might have had the greatest wrestling match of all time at Royal Rumble 2003. That’s how confident I feel about it. If no one’s ever seen it, you got to watch the match. I mean, we barely threw any punches, a couple of kicks. It was all wrestling, and that’s really difficult to do, especially today.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Kurt Angle named Chris Benoit and Brock Lesnar as his greatest rivals

Throughout Kurt Angle's illustrious career, he has stepped into the ring with some of the best wrestlers in the business like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena, and many more. Among those were also Chris Benoit and Brock Lesnar. Angle and Benoit had a long rivalry that was on and off between 2002 and 2003. On the other Brock and Angle were involved in a heated feud in 2003.

Hence, Kurt Angle named Chris Benoit and Brock Lesnar as his two greatest rivals during the same podcast episode. He recalled having a long-running program with them.

“Him (Chris Benoit) and Brock Lesnar. I also love wrestling Shawn Michaels. We only wrestled three or four times. It wasn’t like a big program, but Benoit and I, we went for years. It would be him and me, and then they would take a break from it, and then they go back to him and me and take a break. Then it’d be him and me tagging together when we’d be tagging and fighting each other while we were tagging. We just had a really strong program, and it went on for years. But Brock, our program went on for about two and a half, three years, and that was a good run.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

It's unfortunate that Chris Benoit's actions led to a huge portion of history being erased.

