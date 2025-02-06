Triple H to add 7-time champion to Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential plans

One of the rumored matches for WWE WrestleMania 41 is a Triple Threat bout between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. However, Triple H might add another former world champion into the mix soon.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns attempted to eliminate Seth Rollins, but the former Shield members were both eliminated by CM Punk instead. The action didn't stop there as they continued to brawl at ringside, which also saw the Tribal Chief on the receiving end of a curb stomp.

On the other hand, another real-life drama reportedly took place backstage when Drew McIntyre was eliminated earlier in the match after a superstar was said to be putting himself over instead of the match. After everything that transpired, all four men might get involved at WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns have a history with each other, but so does McIntyre. He has been hunting down The Bloodline recently, with Reigns being the final one on his list. He had an intense feud with Punk last year that ended with the latter winning inside Hell in a Cell, and no love lost is gone between The Scottish Warrior and Rollins.

There were also reports that The Scottish Warrior wasn't happy about a potential feud with Damian Priest for WrestleMania 41. Since no other top stars are left for 'Mania aside from the champions, being inserted into the rumored Triple Threat Match might be his final chance to be part of a big-time 'Mania match.

Drew is a two-time WWE and two-time Tag Team Champion. He is also a one-time World Heavyweight, NXT, and Intercontinental Champion.

What happened to Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre after the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

A lot happened on RAW after the Royal Rumble event. However, that doesn't mean all the aforementioned superstars were present on the recent Monday show.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk were the only stars present this week. The former cut a promo recapping Royal Rumble before almost brawling with Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless, on the other hand, had an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Sami Zayn, advancing in the bout and securing a spot at the titular premium live event.

For Roman Reigns, WWE announced that he sustained an injury after the events of the Rumble and would be out for the foreseeable future. Little to no details were shared other than that, though The Visionary claimed that he was the one who injured the Tribal Chief and that he wouldn't be able to appear at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre was also absent from this week's Monday show after reportedly walking out after Royal Rumble. However, it was reported that both parties remain in contact with each other, and 'the bridge is not completely burnt to the ground.' It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the superstars in the upcoming days.

