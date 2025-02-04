3 reasons why WWE is likely hiding the truth behind Roman Reigns' injury

On this week's WWE RAW, it was announced that Roman Reigns sustained an injury following the events of the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, there's still a lack of clarification about his condition, what injury he exactly sustained, and if it's only for a storyline or real life.

Roman Reigns entered at number 16 in the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he lasted over 37 minutes until he was eliminated by CM Punk. Despite being eliminated, the action continued outside the ring after he got into a brawl with The Voice of the Voiceless and Seth Rollins. During the exchange, The Visionary delivered a Stomp that left the Tribal Chief rattled. On the recent WWE RAW, it was announced that the former Undisputed Universal Champion was injured and might miss shows for the foreseeable future, possibly even WrestleMania.

For this list, we will look at three reasons why WWE is likely hiding the truth behind Roman Reigns' injury.

#3. Roman Reigns might be injured in real-life

It's quite hard to say whether a superstar is injured in real life or not. The Stamford-based promotion usually uses an injury angle to write off superstars and while some are only for storyline purposes, the rest are real.

For the Tribal Chief, he might have truly sustained an injury and the company is unsure when he will return to the ring and if he will even be able to do so at WrestleMania 41. As one of the top stars in the company, this can be their way of writing him off from any storylines since he still has an unclear status.

#2. WWE wants fans to remove their focus from Roman Reigns for now

From the looks of it, the company teased a possible Triple Threat match between Punk, Reigns, and Punk at the Rumble through the brawl that ensued. However, it seems like that storyline might be too loaded for now.

If anything, the company might want to put the spotlight on other matters and feuds for now, as they might not be able to build a strong storyline involving Reigns at the moment. In this way, the Head of the Table can also receive a massive pop when he returns.

#1. WWE currently has no plans for Roman Reigns

Different storylines and feuds are being developed on different weekly shows en route to WrestleMania 41. With how stacked the roster is at the moment, and stars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and more also active, the Tribal Chief might be put on hold.

The company might not have any immediate plans for the former Undisputed Universal Champion for all of February but might start a program next month closer to 'Mania. However, instead of just simply writing him off, WWE might have used an injury angle to do so.

