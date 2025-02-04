WWE announces Roman Reigns is out for the foreseeable future; Seth Rollins confirms The Tribal Chief could miss WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is injured and may be out for the foreseeable future. The star may end up missing WrestleMania.

During WWE RAW this week, Michael Cole announced on behalf of the company that Roman Reigns had been injured. They added that the exact nature of his injury following the Royal Rumble was unclear. However, after his elimination, he took a bad stomp to the head, and he was now sure to miss the shows in the foreseeable future.

Seth Rollins also confirmed it, saying that Reigns could miss WrestleMania as well. He was likely not to make it to the event and said that Reigns was hurt. The exact nature of the injury has not been revealed or reported at this time, but it will likely become clearer in the coming days.

Until then, however, it appears that not only did the Royal Rumble elimination steal Reigns' chance to main event WrestleMania and win back his title as he had planned, but it also took away his chance to appear there. After the elimination, Seth Rollins's hitting the stomp may have taken away his opportunity to appear at WrestleMania 2025 altogether.

