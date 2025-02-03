3 matches John Cena can have at WrestleMania 41 if he fails to win the Elimination Chamber

John Cena missed the opportunity to secure a world title shot at WrestleMania 41, after failing to win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. It was Cena's last-ever appearance at the Rumble and many expected him to win, but it was Jey Uso who stood tall and eliminated the 16-time World Champion to win the match and get a title shot at 'Mania.

After the match, John Cena confirmed that he would compete at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, seeking to claim a record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If he fails to do so and doesn't walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the winner, Cena could compete at 'Mania, but not for the title. Thus, we take a look at three opponents he could face at the Showcase of the Immortals, should he fail to clinch a title shot at the Elimination Chamber.

#3. John Cena vs Gunther

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion successfully defended his title at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. He didn't compete at the Royal Rumble, but it is unclear if WWE plans to make any change and have a top RAW Superstar, like CM Punk or Seth Rollins, dethrone him before WrestleMania 41.

On that occasion, The Ring General could become part of John Cena's farewell tour and challenge the WWE legend to a match at 'Mania, which would make sense, as one of the top heels in the business would take on one of the top babyfaces.

#2. John Cena vs Logan Paul

This is a match that had been teased, mainly by the YouTube star, but it didn't seem WWE's creative team was too keen on heading in that direction.

If Cena doesn't compete for the title, it would make sense, especially after the 16-time World Champion eliminated Logan Paul in the final minutes of the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Their feud could be built on that and could eventually lead to a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

#1. John Cena vs Randy Orton

It is expected that the two historic rivals will clash at some point during Cena's farewell tour. Two of the biggest rivals in WWE history will square off one final time, but it is unknown if their final match will be for any of the world titles.

The Viper is currently out with an injury, but he should return at some point in late February, or early March, after the Elimination Chamber. This would be a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41, given the status of the two megastars. It is unknown yet whether Orton will challenge John Cena to a match or if he will go after Kevin Owens, who injured him back in November and has sidelined him since then.

KO lost to Cody Rhodes in a brutal Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, where both sustained injuries, which are expected to keep them out of action for some time.

