Logan Paul snatches fans camera and smashes into pieces in unseen Royal Rumble clip

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is among the most hated heel characters in professional wrestling. During his entrance in the Men's Royal Rumble match, The Maverick took his heel antics to a different level altogether.

In a video captured from the crowd, the 29-year-old can be seen snatching what appears to be a camera from a fan before smashing it into pieces. He looked unhinged and continued to walk toward the squared circle.

The YouTube sensation entered the match at No. 30. He put forth an impressive performance and made it to the final three before he got eliminated by 16-time World Champion John Cena. Logan eliminated AJ Styles and CM Punk during his noteworthy stay in the much-anticipated bout.

It is unclear if it was an actual fan or a plant sitting in the crowd with a prop. Irrespective, Logan continues to play one of the most despised characters in professional wrestling to absolute perfection.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther issues a warning to Logan Paul

Logan Paul was among the first few names to switch brands during the Transfer Window. The former WWE United States Champion left SmackDown to join the red brand ahead of the RAW Netflix Premiere.

After the announcement was made on the RAW on Netflix Kickoff Show, Paul expressed his desire to go after the World Heavyweight Title. However, moments later, the champion, Gunther, showed up and stated if Logan ever got a shot at his title, he would gladly take out The Maverick.

"He is obviously a very talented man, athletically, but also in the entertainment world. He is the jack of all trades, as they say. That being said, I think my English is pretty good. So, I'm going to make it even simpler. If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this [the title] away from me, if he ever makes it to the top of that line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap the stupid smirk off his face," he said. [From 52:02 to 52:43]

The social media star lost a golden opportunity to punch his ticket to a championship match at The Showcase of The Immortals. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for Logan on the Road to WrestleMania.

