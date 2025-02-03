Cody Rhodes to vacate title, 6'2" monster to join Roman Reigns' team? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown after Royal Rumble 

Following a successful Royal Rumble, the focus now shifts towards the post-Royal Rumble episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown. The upcoming shows will feature all the fallout from the February 1 premium live event.

The company could lay down the breadcrumbs for some new programs and storylines, given several feuds reached their climax at Royal Rumble. Aside from that, the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will also begin this Monday night.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown after Royal Rumble:

#4. Jey Uso could challenge Gunther to a match

Jey Uso prevailed over twenty-nine other men to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Following his win, The YEET Master will appear on Monday's RAW on Netflix, where he will likely reveal which title he will be going after.

Main Event Jey revealed in the press conference following Royal Rumble that he wants another shot at Gunther. Given that, The YEET Master could choose The Ring General over Cody Rhodes this week on WWE RAW, laying down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster encounter at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Cody Rhodes could be forced to relinquish his title

Cody Rhodes managed to retain his Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens after a hard-fought battle. However, The American Nightmare suffered multiple injuries during the match, and his in-ring status is currently unclear.

Rhodes, however, will appear on this week's SmackDown. If his injuries do turn out to be severe, Rhodes could be forced to relinquish his title on Friday night. Following that, the company could potentially crown a new champion at Elimination Chamber.

#2. CM Punk and Seth Rollins could brawl on WWE RAW

CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the men's Rumble. This resulted in an irate Rollins attacking the OTC before brawling with The Best in the World.

Things could once again turn ugly between Punk and Rollins on Monday's WWE RAW. The company may book a segment between them, which could see both the stalwarts fire verbal volleys at each other. However, this may soon turn into another massive brawl.

#1. Roman Reigns could be acknowledged by Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa walked out on The New Bloodline a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Since then, fans have speculating about a potential face turn for The Street Champion.

Given Solo had earlier said that he would acknowledge Roman Reigns if he regains the Ula Fala, the real-life Bloodline member may return this week to do the same. The six-feet-two-inch monster could turn face by acknowledging Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Tribal Chief and join his ranks.

