CM Punk has emotional confrontation with Paul Heyman following elimination from Royal Rumble

CM Punk failed to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Following this, he had an emotional confrontation with Paul Heyman.

Ever since Punk returned to WWE he has been vocal about his goal to main event WrestleMania. This plan was halted last year after he injured himself at the Royal Rumble. Given that winning the Royal Rumble is a guaranteed way to main event WrestleMania, he was sure he was going to win this year. Punk even had a favor from Paul Heyman which got fans thinking if it had anything to do with this match.

Regardless, Punk walked into the Royal Rumble as one of the favorites to win. During the match, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns got into a fistfight. The Straight Edge Superstar took advantage of the opportunity and eliminated both of them. Since Punk's back was turned to the ring, Logan Paul took advantage of this and eliminated them.

Seth Rollins became so irate with his loss that he attacked Reigns with two curb stomps and brawled with Punk before WWE officials separated them. CM Punk then walked over Reigns' body and said something to Heyman who was upset with what happened to his Tribal Chief.

It wasn't clear what Punk said to the Hall of Famer but both looked very emotional after the exchange. The star could be cashing in his favor on the next episode of either RAW or SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what this outcome means for all three men involved in this incident.

