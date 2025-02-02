Did Kevin Owens really get injured at WWE Royal Rumble? The truth revealed after horrific incident

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes tore each other down, but the match ended with The American Nightmare emerging as the victor. However, The Prizefighter was part of a nasty spot during the match when he was busted open and bled profusely.

This led to Nick Aldis, Sami Zayn, and other officials making their way to ringside, and Cody capitalized on the moment to retain the title. Meanwhile, the question arises: Did Kevin Owens really get injured at Royal Rumble 2025?

The answer to this question seems to be no, as KO's injury appears to be part of the storyline, especially with Sami Zayn involved. The former Universal Champion had already confronted Sami before the Royal Rumble PLE and asked for his assistance against Rhodes if needed. So, with Sami being engaged at the end of the match when KO was busted open, it seems like this was all part of the storyline.

When the Undisputed WWE Champion was climbing the ladder, Sami was standing at ringside, watching the same. Even when the match ended, Cody celebrated on the announce table, with Zayn looking on.

This moment hints at a potential feud between the OG Bloodline member and Rhodes. All these developments suggest that Kevin Owens’ injury at the end of the match is not a real-life injury but a part of a storyline angle. Even if WWE could have announced an injury for KO, this might have been done to write him off television.

For now, we will have to wait for official confirmation or a report about the status of Kevin Owens following the brutal ending to the title match at Royal Rumble 2025.

Kevin Owens sets a major record after the Undisputed WWE title match at Royal Rumble 2025

Irrespective of the outcome, this isn’t the first time Kevin Owens has competed in a title match at the Royal Rumble. Last year, The Prizefighter competed in a United States Championship match against Logan Paul.

During the pandemic era, Roman Reigns and KO had a historic Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble PLE, and the two clashed again in 2023. With all this, the former Universal Champion now holds the record for having competed in eight title matches at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Owens following this loss and the brutal ending to the ladder match against Cody Rhodes.

