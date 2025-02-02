Kevin Owens sets historic WWE record at the Royal Rumble

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:56 GMT
Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion (source: WWE.com)

Kevin Owens faced off against Cody Rhodes tonight at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. By doing so, he set a historic WWE record.

KO has been embroiled in a fierce feud with Cody Rhodes since Bad Blood. Much of Owens' hatred stems from the fact that The American Nightmare teamed up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood.

The two men faced each other at Saturday Night's Main Event 2024. After Owens lost, he attacked Cody with the package piledriver and walked away with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship. As things grew more personal, it was announced that these two rivals would face each other at the Royal Rumble 2025.

Trending

This will be the third consecutive Royal Rumble PLE in which Owens is competing for a title. Last year, he competed for the United States Title, and the year before that, he fought for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In total, Owens has participated in eight title matches at the PLE.

Michael Cole confirmed during the match that Kevin Owens has competed in the most number of titles matches at the Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens can defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether both men will end their feud after tonight.

Edited by Neda Ali
