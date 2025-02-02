Kevin Owens involved in scary landing at Royal Rumble; WWE star's neck seemingly trapped

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was recently involved in a scary spot at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He faced Cody Rhodes at the event.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been in a heated feud since Bad Blood 2024. The former friends faced off at Saturday Night's Main Event in December of last year, where Rhodes came out on top. Nevertheless, their rivalry continued, and the two clashed once more, this time in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Both stars started the match strong, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, the bout took an ugly turn in the final stages as Cody and Kevin tried to hit each other while standing on top of the announcer's desk.

The American Nightmare ultimately succeeded in executing his move as he hit an Alabama Slam on his opponent through the ladder. However, KO landed awkwardly, and his neck seemingly got stuck in between the ladder. Rhodes took this opportunity to climb the ladder in the ring and retain his title.

The Men's Royal Rumble is still to go. Cody Rhodes will surely keep an eye on the match, as the winner may choose to challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the 30-man competition.

