Roman Reigns' angry message to CM Punk after he eliminated him from Men's Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns couldn't believe that CM Punk had eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble match and yelled at him at ringside. The OTC screamed at Punk, asking how he could do that to him when they had been allies just weeks prior.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Punk was part of Reigns' team that defeated The Bloodline and Bronson Reed in a Men's WarGames match. At one point, Punk even saved Reigns from a devastating Tsunami that led to Reed getting injured.

During the Men's Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were attempting to throw each other out when CM Punk took advantage of the situation and eliminated both men at the same time. In another twist, Punk was immediately thrown out by Logan Paul. As Reigns and Punk were on the floor at ringside, Reigns yelled the following at him:

Trending

"How could you do that to me? We literally partnered up a month ago!"

Expand Tweet

Immediately after, Seth Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on Reigns and began brawling with Punk at ringside. The Visionary resumed his attack on Reigns and headed backstage with nothing but hatred for his former Shield teammate.

Are fans going to get a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins showdown at 'Mania?

After what happened at Royal Rumble 2025, it seems likely that Reigns and Rollins are going to feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41. A singles match between these two top stars is bound to do well at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

But that leaves fans with the question: What will happen with CM Punk as The Show of Shows looms closer? What happens to the favor that Paul Heyman owes him? Who will be his opponent at WrestleMania? Fans won't have to wait long before WWE answers all their questions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback