"Money match" - WWE planning major match between former champions at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE has yet to confirm any major matches for WrestleMania 41, but fans are continuing to fantasy-book their favorites for the Showcase of the Immortals. That said, the promotion might have already teased a major bout with a spot this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes discussed a major spot involving CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins from the Royal Rumble, noting that their interaction might have planted the seeds for a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

"Yeah, I think it's more than possible, especially after what we saw on Saturday. I asked, I wasn't able to get a confirmation. I think that's good. You know, we're getting close to WrestleMania, so they're trying to keep things tight now and that's fine. But yeah, it seems like that's where the pieces are fitting for those three guys. And even though there's no title, should be a major money match." [23:21 onwards]

For those who didn't watch, Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins only to get himself eliminated by Logan Paul. A furious Rollins took out Reigns with a double stomp on the outside before getting into an altercation with Punk.

The Visionary would cap off his assault on Reigns by putting his former tag team partner face-first into the ringside steps with another curb stomp. WWE gave a major update on the former Undisputed WWE Champion last Monday on RAW. It remains to be seen if the OTC will appear close to WrestleMania 41.

