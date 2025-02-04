3 Reasons why WWE star Roman Reigns has been ruled out of action

On WWE RAW on Netflix, following the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event, the company announced that Roman Reigns has been ruled out of action. This announcement was made by Michael Cole during this week’s RAW commentary, where he revealed that there is no official injury update on the Original Tribal Chief.

Cole stated that they are only allowed to share updates when Roman himself permits it. However, the brief update they received confirmed that Reigns will be out for the foreseeable future. This indicates that fans may witness a significant absence of the Head of the Table on the Road to WrestleMania 41 after the Royal Rumble.

In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why Roman Reigns has been ruled out of action.

#3. To sell the ruthless actions of Seth Rollins

As soon as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk were eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match, The Visionary snapped and brutally assaulted the Original Tribal Chief. The former Universal Champion delivered a devastating Curb Stomp to Reigns on the steel steps and later engaged in a heated brawl with The Best in the World.

One potential reason Reigns has been ruled out of action could be to sell the brutal attack inflicted by Rollins. WWE might be portraying that the impact of Rollins' Curb Stomp on the steel steps was severe enough to sideline Reigns.

#2. To intensify the rivalry of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins

Another possible reason for Roman Reigns being ruled out of WWE could be related to his future feud with Seth Rollins. Since The Visionary’s actions were responsible for severely impacting The Original Tribal Chief and forcing him out during the Road to WrestleMania, this will only intensify their rivalry.

The former Shield brothers already have a storied history. Also, after the events at the Royal Rumble, many fans believe that Reigns, Rollins, and CM Punk are on a collision course for a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

So, Reigns’ temporary absence due to Rollins' attack could be a strategic move by WWE to escalate tensions between the two.

#1. WWE WrestleMania 41 is still far away

WrestleMania 41 is still months away, and it's possible that the company has sidelined Roman Reigns temporarily to maximize his impact later on. As one of the biggest attractions in the Stamford-based promotion, WWE may strategically limit his appearances to make them feel more special and impactful on the road to Mania.

Additionally, with Elimination Chamber being the next major PLE, the company already has significant hype surrounding the Men's Chamber match, especially with John Cena's involvement.

Given this, there is no immediate need for Reigns to be part of the storyline at this stage. WWE might be resting him now to bring him back in a more meaningful capacity after Chamber PLE, ensuring his presence has maximum effect in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41.

