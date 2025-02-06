Disappointing update on Drew McIntyre's immediate WWE future - Reports

Drew McIntyre left the WWE Royal Rumble last weekend unhappy and hasn't been seen on TV since. Now, an update on his immediate future has emerged, and it's not looking good.

The Scottish Warrior entered the 30-man Royal Rumble match at number 17 and lasted nearly half an hour before being eliminated by Damian Priest. After the show, rumor has it that McIntyre was "screaming" and "cursing" backstage over someone allegedly trying to "get themselves over" in the match.

The former World Heavyweight Champion reportedly stormed out of Lucas Oil Stadium. It was later revealed that the person in question was LA Knight, who accidentally got in Drew McIntyre's way and disrupted the timing of his elimination.

The Megastar was said to be performing spots that were "not planned" for the match. Regardless, LA Knight does not have backstage heat, but his actions have inadvertently affected Drew McIntyre's status with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Scottish Warrior missed the fallout episode of WWE RAW after Royal Rumble. It is widely speculated that he is moving to the SmackDown brand to feud with Damian Priest, a matchup described as a "nothing match" at WrestleMania 41.

According to PWInsider Elite, McIntyre's status for SmackDown this week is currently up in the air as sources close to him have stated, "Anything is possible.”

The two sides have been in communication, and it's not a case where "the bridge is completely burnt to the ground."

This comes after Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone learned that McIntyre’s frustrations had cooled off and things were moving forward between the two parties.

Will he return to WWE TV as soon as this Friday? Only time will tell.

Drew McIntyre could target a top Bloodline member on WWE TV soon

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Drew McIntyre could target the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, before the latter goes on to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

"What if Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre have a score to settle on the way to WrestleMania? Because we still have a long time before WrestleMania. I think we got plenty of time to tell one Jey Uso story before we really get to the meat of what the Gunther story could be," Sam Roberts said

The Yeet Master is currently considering options for his title shot at The Show of Shows.

After confronting Gunther this past Monday Night, he will return to SmackDown this week to come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

