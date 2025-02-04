Unfortunate Drew McIntyre update an hour before WWE RAW - Reports

Drew McIntyre allegedly left the Royal Rumble arena very upset about the way he had been eliminated, with a spot being spoilt during the 30-man match. Now, there's been an update about his status before WWE RAW goes live.

PW Insider has just issued a big report about Drew McIntyre an hour before WWE RAW. Despite the fact that stars usually arrive early before shows, McIntyre is not backstage at the moment. This comes after he allegedly walked out of the Royal Rumble event while very upset. This update came a few minutes ago and does not mean he won't arrive later, but it remains a very unfortunate update of his absence.

The reality of his situation in the company remains speculative, but there have been several reports about The Scottish Warrior.

McIntyre was working in the Royal Rumble and looking to ensure that he would eliminate Roman Reigns and prevent his win. However, before that could happen, Damian Priest had eliminated him. Now, it turns out the spot where he was eliminated was botched as LA Knight had reportedly accidentally gotten in the way, ruining the moment that was supposed to set up a feud between him and Priest.

Drew McIntyre was seemingly angry and cursing backstage, with others also apparently not happy with Knight. However, it should be stated now that there have also been reports about there being no backstage heat for LA Knight at the moment.

