Backstage update on LA Knight after recent issues with Drew McIntyre - Reports

There has been an update regarding LA Knight following his reported issues with Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The Megastar and The Scottish Warrior were both in action during the 30-man battle this past Saturday night.

Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre during the match, but the spot was reportedly supposed to occur ahead of Logan Paul's entrance. The spot eventually happened, but not when it was planned, and it led to McIntyre being frustrated after his elimination.

The Scottish Warrior was reported to be angry about LA Knight getting in the way of the spot during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. According to fresh reports from BodySlam and PWNexus' ViperReports, there is seemingly no heat on LA Knight backstage following the botched elimination at Royal Rumble 2025.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

LA Knight went on to eliminate Damian Priest during the match. AJ Styles was in a bitter rivalry with Knight last year and got a measure of revenge by eliminating The Megastar before being sent over the top rope by Logan Paul.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Drew McIntyre

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized the promotion for how they use Drew McIntyre on television.

Speaking on the Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, the legend claimed that the company had no idea how to book McIntyre. The veteran added that if the 39-year-old was not a great performer, he would have been gone by now.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing," said Russo. [From 48:42 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL last year after the latter had just won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. The Archer of Infamy had an impressive reign as champion before being dethroned by Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback