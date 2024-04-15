Damian Priest may have had a legitimate reason to cash in on Drew McIntyre and not Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

Night Two of The Show of Shows was truly a success for Priest, especially considering the loss in the Six-Pack Ladder Match and thus the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, as well, the previous night. He easily claimed RAW's top title, needing only one move to defeat the newly crowned champion, McIntyre.

While The Judgment Day would have preferred to have retained the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, the fact that the faction now holds the top two titles on Monday Night RAW, strengthens their position as the most dominant group on the red brand.

As for his Money in the Bank contract run, Damian Priest had made multiple attempts to cash in the contract, but most of those attempts were foiled by The Scottish Warrior.

Here we will discuss a few possible reasons why Senor Money in the Bank cashed in on The Scottish Warrior and not Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre halted Damian Priest's cash-in on multiple occasions

Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the October 9, 2023 episode of RAW, but McIntyre thwarted his plans.

During the episode, Priest startled Rollins by ambushing him, as Dominik Mysterio rushed down with the Money in the Bank contract. However, McIntyre stopped The Archer of Infamy from cashing in by taking the briefcase from Dom Dom before tossing it aside.

On the January 15, 2024 episode, McIntyre did the same and halted Priest's cash-in attempt. These unsuccessful attempts, and McIntyre's role in them all, must have driven the Judgment Day member to pounce on Drew during his grandest moment.

The Scottish Warrior laid a blueprint for Damian Priest

Damian Priest's successful cash-in of his briefcase may be linked to Drew McIntyre's important insights shared during an interview. The approach was simple because McIntyre had a plan for his demise.

Here is how McIntyre laid the blueprint for Priest to cash in his contract. In an interview with Evan Mack earlier, he said he was annoyed at Priest for trying to cash in his contract in the middle of his bout. Instead, he should have waited till it was over, and the victor was at their weakest and then cashed in. Damian Priest duly obliged at WrestleMania XL.

"With Priest in the last match, he decided to cash in halfway through me and Seth, and I was so angry because I hit a Claymore on the floor, which hurts me just as much as it hurts my opponent. It ended up costing me the match and after I was like, ‘Why would you cash in during the match? Why didn’t you do it after the match when I was at my weakest and ready for the taking?’ I need to stop telling this guy, ‘This is when you should cash in,'" said McIntyre. [H/T Yahoo]

Thanks to McIntyre, Priest cashed in when the former was most vulnerable and at his weakest, especially after CM Punk's attack, which created the perfect opening for the Money in the Bank contract holder to seize his moment.

Is the feud between Priest and McIntyre over?

On the most recent RAW, Jey Uso emerged as the top challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship, after CM Punk thwarted McIntyre's hopes of reclaiming the title.

McIntyre has been on a mission to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since the fall of 2023. Throughout his reign during the COVID-19 pandemic, he proudly viewed himself as the embodiment of a hardworking champion, and he intended to show it once again by winning it in front of a live audience.

However, CM Punk and Damian Priest are firmly in his way, to derail his dream of becoming a champion once again. Will the former WWE Champion pursue the Second City Saint, or will he exercise his rematch clause and confront Priest again? Let's wait and find out how the storylines unravel.

