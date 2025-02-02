"Zero" - Vince Russo on how WWE has failed Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre's hopes of main eventing WrestleMania came crashing down last night. The Scottish Warrior failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. McIntyre was eliminated by his former rival Damian Priest in a major upset.

Speaking on the Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown episode for Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Vince Russo claimed WWE has failed McIntyre when it comes to his booking on the main roster.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing." [From 48:42 onwards]

Trending

Check out the video below:

Elsewhere, Russo said fans would turn their backs on Drew McIntyre because they'd eventually get tired of the "bulletproof label" that WWE has presented him with up to this point:

"I know how they think Drew is such a good performer. Win, lose or draw, he's always going to come out of it. Chris, he's labeled bulletproof. Drew is bulletproof. That's what they label him."

He continued:

"But what's starting to happen, Chris, is exactly what you just said. If you keep labeling him bulletproof and we don't have to do anything with him, bro, after a while, man, everybody's going to turn their back on him. And and, but, but I'm telling you, man, he's got that bulletproof label." [From 50:34 onwards]

McIntyre and a couple of other Royal Rumble participants were reportedly furious at an unnamed WWE Superstar for allegedly trying to get himself over at the expense of others. Fans will have to wait to see if this is a storyline angle or a legitimate backstage situation.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive video.

Watch more live and exclusive content from Vince Russo, Chris Featherstone and more only by subscribing to Backstage Pass on Patreon or becoming a member on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback