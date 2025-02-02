Multiple WWE stars including Drew McIntyre angry at Royal Rumble entrant; accused of "trying to get himself over" - Reports

A massive update has come out after Drew McIntyre reportedly cursed and screamed backstage following his elimination from Men's Royal Rumble. As per a new report, several wrestlers are unhappy with an unnamed star's antics during the free-for-all.

Drew McIntyre was thrown out by Damian Priest after lasting for almost 30 minutes. He reportedly caused a commotion backstage after the elimination, before storming out of the building.

As per an update by Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, several stars were pi**ed at a Royal Rumble participant who was allegedly trying to get himself over during the match. Check out Meltzer's full report below:

“There’s a guy that a lot of people were pi**ed at in that match, with the idea that he was trying to get himself over and not the match over, and he was doing things. I don’t wanna mention his name, it’ll probably come out tomorrow, because it’s only one person telling me the name, but it’s multiple people telling me that the Drew thing… he wasn’t happy. It’s not an angle. If they end up doing an angle with the person later – which there’s no hints of anything. But I heard that Drew was not the only one unhappy about the situation.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The Royal Rumble match received a mixed reaction from fans

Last night's Men's Royal Rumble match ended with Jey Uso throwing John Cena out to become the victor. He now gets a shot at the World Title in the main event of WrestleMania 41. A lot of people are unhappy with the result of the match, while many others are excited to see Jey headline The Show of Shows.

As Meltzer said, it's seemingly only a matter of time before the name of the star becomes public. Fans on social media are anxious to know who was the unnamed star who ended up angering several WWE talents, and if Triple H will take necessary action.

