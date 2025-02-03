  • home icon
  • Name of WWE star Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and others were angry with after Royal Rumble; status in WWE - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 03, 2025 00:44 GMT
The situation was concerning (Credit: WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre stormed out of the 2025 Royal Rumble soon after he was eliminated, while reports have emerged that he was very furious with a star for trying to get himself over. There have been reports stating that the situation was legitimate and not part of a storyline after all. Multiple reports have emerged about the same, now revealing the name of the star that McIntyre and others were upset about.

Ever since the Royal Rumble, there have been rumors of what really happened at the event. While several reports have stated that Drew McIntyre being angry backstage was legitimate, there was nothing further on why he was angry or who he was angry with, other than a star was seen as trying to get himself over. That star appears to be LA Knight.

Now, PW Insider Elite and F4WOnline have reported on it and revealed that the star in question is none other than Knight.

Dave Meltzer spoke on the situation, confirming that the situation was legitimate, and said that McIntyre was not the only one who was mad and several other stars were also upset, although they had not been as obvious.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Damian Priest eliminated McIntyre, and the two were supposed to start an angle from there. However, they felt that the momentum was lost when LA Knight got in the way when Priest was throwing McIntyre over the top rope. Top names wanted the thing to go smoothly and have the story executed as it should have been, but that didn't happen.

PW Insider Elite reported on the same and said that McIntyre was upset about Knight's "errant movement" when he interrupted the elimination with him and Damian Priest. Knight's name was the one that was brought up regarding Drew McIntyre.

The report also provided an update on Drew McIntyre's status with WWE. The sources played down the situation, saying McIntyre and Priest's situation could be tweaked and adjusted even after the issues.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
