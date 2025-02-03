Jey Uso has a major hurdle to jump before WrestleMania 41, WWE employee says

In a totally unexpected turn of events, the WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday culminated with Jey Uso standing tall in the ring, pointing to the WrestleMania Vegas sign. He could challenge Cody Rhodes or Gunther later this year for the world title.

But before he can get to Allegiant Stadium in April, Jey Uso may have to put an end to a certain behemoth's issues with him. WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre will go after Mr. Main Event.

On his podcast Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts brought up the possibility of an intermediate program for Uso between now and WrestleMania 41. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner narrowly defeated The Scottish Warrior on the Netflix premiere episode of RAW last month.

"What if Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre have a score to settle on the way to WrestleMania? Because we still have a long time before WrestleMania. I think we got plenty of time to tell one Jey Uso story before we really get to the meat of what the Gunther story could be," Sam Roberts said, assuming Uso would go after The Ring General's title. [From 18:46 to 19:00]

Sam Roberts also believes Main Event Jey is an ideal challenger for The American Nightmare this WrestleMania season.

Drew McIntyre's issues are not with Jey Uso alone but with WWE's Bloodline

Originally formed as a faction for the Anoa'i family, The Bloodline has featured some other names over the years, too. Sami Zayn, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa are some of the outsiders who became part of the Samoan clan.

Clash at the Castle 2022 marked the beginning of the Drew McIntyre curse, according to the Scot. During this time, The Bloodline's original members were Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa, who debuted at the event. The home country hero lost the show-closing match at the event in Cardiff, Wales, to The Tribal Chief.

In December 2024, The Scottish Warrior resurfaced on RAW after his program with CM Punk culminated in October. He immediately attacked Sami and Jey, claiming he needed to take down those guys who had caused his career to stagnate two years ago. Although he scored several wins over Zayn, he failed to defeat Mr. Main Event.

If the WWE Universe knows anything about McIntyre, it's that this minor setback will not stop him from going after Uso and the rest of the OG Bloodline.

