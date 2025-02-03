Jey Uso is the "perfect candidate" for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, WWE employee says

Jey Uso punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is walking into this year's grandest spectacle with the Undisputed WWE Title. He made sure of it at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, when he defeated Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match.

After teasing several high-profile names as The American Nightmare's challenger in April, WWE Creative took a left turn with Main Event Jey as the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts claimed that Uso makes sense as Cody's opponent on the grand stage.

While Roberts also addressed the more probable showdown between Jey Uso and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, he pointed to the current narrative with Rhodes. On the go-home episode of RAW before the Rumble, CM Punk reminded Cody of how it gets lonesome at the top. With the story now being that all of the champion's friends are turning on him, Main Event Jey could be next:

"With all of the talk of Cody thinking he has friends but not really having friends, Jey Uso is the perfect candidate, to some degree, to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. We'll see if it happens." [From 19:13 to 19:42]

Jey Uso's singles career commenced in the summer of 2023 when he stood up to his cousin, Roman Reigns. He has since held the tag titles with Cody Rhodes and the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

In the fall of 2023, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso joined forces to take down The Judgment Day. The two captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during this rivalry and held it briefly.

Uso also assisted Cody at WrestleMania XL, where the latter dethroned The Tribal Chief to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes later thanked his former tag team partner publicly. With a rich history between the two, could Jey challenge The American Nightmare this WrestleMania season for the strap he helped the latter win?

Main Event Jey's Rumble win was a tad controversial, but the fact of the matter is that the former Intercontinental Champion is a huge babyface who sells tons of merchandise for WWE. Could the company pull the trigger on him in a match against The American Nightmare?

