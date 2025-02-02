  • home icon
[WATCH] Roman Reigns in disbelief after Seth Rollins attack; Paul Heyman had to escort him backstage

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 02, 2025 05:56 GMT
Roman Reigns (via WWE
Roman Reigns (via WWE's Instagram)

A video shared by WWE on Instagram shows a stunned Roman Reigns walking away from the ring through the crowd. Reigns was attacked by Seth Rollins after the duo got eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Reigns was the 16th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He had a strong showing in the free-for-all but was eventually eliminated in a shocking moment. Outside the ring, a frustrated Seth Rollins began attacking the OTC and left him lying unconscious at ringside.

After Roman Reigns regained his consciousness, he headed backstage with Paul Heyman in a heartbreaking visual. Reigns looked shocked over what had just happened.

Check out the footage below:

After what happened during the Men's Royal Rumble match, it seems like WWE is building towards a huge singles match at WrestleMania 41. Rollins attacked Reigns outside the ring and things are only going to get uglier between the two former best friends.

Rollins was the one who helped Cody Rhodes defeat Reigns at last year's WrestleMania. This years-long feud will seemingly culminate in a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows. The two former Shield-mates might go to great lengths to destroy each other if they do end up battling at 'Mania this year.

Edited by Arsh Das
