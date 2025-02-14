5 ways WWE 2K25 is improving on its predecessors

WWE 2K25 is the latest entry in the long-running wrestling game franchise. It is the fifth WWE 2K game developed solely by Visual Concepts. The title puts Roman Reigns and the Bloodline into the spotlight this time around. This installment is set to release on March 14, 2025. As it inches toward its launch, players might wonder how WWE 2K25 improves on its predecessors.

Ad

This article lists the various improvements added to the latest installment.

5 ways WWE 2K25 improves upon its predecessor

1) The Island

The Arcade of Tomorrow in 2K25 (Image via 2K)

Although the recent 2K titles featured many game modes including MyGM, MyRise, MyFaction, etc. These all were still linear experiences. While Universe Mode allowed you to create unique scenarios with famous WWE wrestlers, it was more about managing the brand instead of actual in-the-ring gameplay. However, WWE 2K25 plans to improve on that by introducing a new open-world to explore, titled The Island.

Ad

Trending

It features a large arena with regions inspired by different WWE themes. Players can interact with these regions to fight in unique rings, compete against other players, and progress in a campaign. The story sees their custom character rise up the ranks to join as a member of the Bloodline led by Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, this mode will only be available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 as of this writing.

Ad

2) Intergender Wrestling

Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio in the game (Image via 2K)

For the first time in the WWE 2K franchise, Intergender Wrestling will now be possible. This means players can pit female against male wrestlers. This new feature can provide players with the opportunity to create their dream matchups, whether it's putting up Seth Rollins against Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley versus Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

The roster has been adjusted to make this mode feel right. Superstar ratings will be the same across genders. Although the height difference between a few wrestlers initially proved to be a problem for the studio, it confirmed that the gameplay isn't affected heavily in these instances. Blood and bruising has been removed in this mode, to keep things within WWE's boundaries of presentation.

3) A larger roster

WWE 2K25 builds upon 24's roster (Image via 2K)

The last title, WWE 2K24 featured a total of 290+ characters (including DLC), including wrestlers from various different brands, such as Smackdown, Raw, and NXT, and icons like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre the Giant, and John Cena. However, WWE 2K25 is on track to surpass its predecessors and feature one of the, if not the biggest, roster in WWE 2K series.

Ad

The game is set to host over 300+ superstars, including Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, etc. This humongous roster, mixed with the introduction of intergender wrestling means that now is the best time for players to get into the WWE 2K scene if they want to revisit their favorite matchups or create their dream ones.

4) New match modes

WWE 2K25 adds new types to the large roster of matches in 2K's gallery (Image via 2K)

2K24 introduced four new modes to WWE 2K's large roster of matches — Special Referee, Ambulance, Casket, and Gauntlet Match. These additions made for a unique roster of gameplay modes where the fights can have various contexts, and different win conditions. 2K25 continues the trend and adds three extra match types to the roster.

Ad

Aside from the aforementioned intergender mode, the next addition is Underground Match. This involves no ropes around the ring, as NPCs surround it instead. It can only be won by submission or KO. The next type, The Bloodline Rules match is a unique no-DQ mode that allows up to six run-ins in a match — three from each side.

Some additional changes will be made to the previous modes: the Special Guest Referee will not just limited to the 1v1 match type in the new title. Backstage Brawl will now support up to eight characters.

Ad

5) An impressive showcase mode

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in WWE (Image via 2K)

The showcase mode has been a staple of the wrestling game series. Although it has its issues, the ability to play through the best moments of WWE yourself is an exhilarating concept. WWE 2K25's mode will be about the various wrestlers of the Samoan dynasty — The Bloodline.

This showcase will feature three unique match types. You can revisit, alter, or create history. While the first two have been present in previous showcases, it's the last one that makes this mode special. It allows you to pair legendary characters against each other, for example, the Wild Samoans vs. the Dudley Boyz in a tag-team tornado tables match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.