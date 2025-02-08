WWE 2K25 intergender matches: Everything we know so far

For the first time in over 15 years, WWE 2K25 is bringing back intergender matches, letting male and female superstars step into the ring against each other. This long-awaited feature is a major shift for the series, breaking away from the strict restrictions that WWE games have followed since SmackDown vs. Raw 2009.

Whether it’s Bianca Belair suplexing Seth Rollins or Rhea Ripley tossing Dominik Mysterio going one-on-one, 2K25 is giving players the freedom to create their dream matchups.

How intergender matches work in WWE 2K25

The return of intergender matches isn’t just a surface-level addition — it has been built to feel natural within the gameplay. Physics remains balanced, ensuring that superstar interactions feel natural regardless of size differences.

However, superstar ratings remain the same across genders, which means someone such as Bianca Belair, with her high stats, is just as deadly as she would be in a women's-only match. It's a system that keeps things balanced while still letting players have full creative freedom.

One of the major early showcases with this feature came in an official screenshot that showed Rhea Ripley overpowering Dominik Mysterio, a match likely to be one of the first intergender battles fans recreate when the game drops.

Ripley, with her powerful move set, stands out as one of the female superstars who can hold her own against male competitors, making her an instant fan favorite in this mode.

Why WWE 2K25 is finally bringing back intergender matches?

The Bloodline in WWE 2K25 (Image via 2K)

For years, intergender wrestling has been a touchy subject in WWE, with the company largely moving away from it on TV. However, according to WWE 2K25 creative director Lynell Jinks, the development team has been pushing for this feature to return for quite some time.

In an interview, Jinks explained that 2K had to build trust with WWE before getting approval to bring intergender wrestling back to the games.

“We’ve been asking permission for a few years now, but we are a simulation of the WWE product that you see on programming, and it’s something that they just weren’t doing in recent years,” Jinks said. “We were politely told no, and then … we’ve built up that trust.”

It wasn’t until the success of recent WWE 2K games that WWE finally gave the green light.

“I think WWE was like, ‘okay, I think they’re onto something now,’ being that we were nominated for Sports Game of the Year two years in a row … So yeah, they said yes [to intergender wrestling] and we’re super happy they did – because it definitely increases the replayability factor and fun factor in the game.”

Challenges in implementing intergender matches

Rhea Ripley vs. Dominic Mysterio in WWE 2K25 Intergender match (Image via 2K)

Bringing intergender wrestling back wasn’t simple. There were some challenges that 2K had to address to ensure that the feature was both realistic and appropriate for modern audiences.

One of the main concerns was height disparity — matches like Omos vs. Alexa Bliss or Zelina Vega could look out of place. Jinks confirmed that while extreme height differences were something the team had to be mindful of, the gameplay ultimately still works.

Additionally, blood has been disabled in intergender matches due to the sensitive nature of the topic. This ensures that while players have full control over their matches, the presentation remains within the boundaries WWE is comfortable with.

When can you play WWE 2K25?

WWE 2K25 officially launches on March 14, 2025, but those who pre-order the Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition can jump in 7 days early on March 7, 2025.

