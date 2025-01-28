3 Exciting things you may have missed about WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25, the next iteration of the WWE Games, will be officially released soon for fans. 2K Games announced the video game during RAW’s debut on Netflix. The latest episode of the red brand featured Paul Heyman revealing Roman Reigns as the official cover superstar of the game.

After the major announcement, WWE 2K25's official X/Twitter account revealed that Roman Reigns would be the game's official star and the Deluxe Edition would be The Bloodline Edition. Additionally, the gaming company posted a new trailer for the anticipated game, which subtly revealed exciting features that fans may have missed.

In this article, let’s look at three major hidden details about the WWE 2K25 that fans may have missed.

#3. New game mode revealed in WWE 2K25

The official WWE 2K25 X/Twitter account posted a new trailer revealing Roman Reigns as the cover star of the upcoming game. The latest trailer revealed Reigns’s updated “OTC” titantron and featured a new game mode.

The new mode looked like the RAW underground arena. Rumors circulated online after the gaming company released an insight featuring Natalya, who subtly named the mode in her video package.

#2. Roman Reigns’ Island Arena

The trailer even featured a unique mode exclusive to the new-gen consoles PS5 and XBOX Series S\X; as revealed earlier, 2K25 will be released on all platforms, including old-gen consoles.

However, 2K25 has finally provided some extra advantages for the new-gen console, the new Roman Reigns Island arena.

The trailer showed an island arena with Reigns' golden statue and a big building with a big Ula Fala on it. Surprisingly, the mode looked like an open world mode.

#1. Updated move sets

The trailer even featured some wrestling sequences, including a clip featuring Seth Rollins in a wrestling match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. This clip showcased an updated move set, and The Visionary hit a frog splash on The OTC from the ring barricade. The move set is added for the first time in the game.

The trailer also briefly featured a new prop, a Prime Hydration bottle near the barricade, although it's unclear if gamers could use it as a weapon.

