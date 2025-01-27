What's included in the WWE 2K25 Deadman edition featuring The Undertaker? All you need to know

Since Roman Reigns teased WWE 2K25 at RAW's premiere on Netflix, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming edition of the game. To further add fuel to this buzz, the promotion's 2K25 X (FKA Twitter) account has now announced the "Deadman" edition of the game, featuring The Undertaker.

This post has now gone viral in the world of professional wrestling, with fans wanting to know what the ''Deadman'' edition will include. As of now, there has been no update about what it will include, but WWE 2K has made a statement surrounding this issue. A statement on its website read:

"WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment. Discover game-changing features, iconic Superstars, and more details on January 28th, 2025.”

It's expected that the "Deadman" edition will include an Undertaker Showcase mode. Along with that, it would also make sense for this edition to include unique matches from The Phenom's legendary career. This includes the Boiler Room Brawl, the Last Ride Match, the Buried Alive Match, etc.

The Undertaker is a legendary name in professional wrestling, and only a few wrestlers have contributed as much as he has to the business. Hence, developers working on it will also look to do their best and make the "Deadman" edition a memorable experience for gamers. However, this is speculative at this point.

The Undertaker holds a Guinness World Record related to WWE video games

As mentioned above, The Undertaker is a wrestling legend, and his contributions have shaped the industry into what it has become today. The Phenom, along with other legendary names during his decorated career, put his body on the line and entertained wrestling fans of all ages across three decades.

The former world champion's performances inside the squared circle made many people fall in love with his character, thus increasing his popularity. An increase in popularity also meant that The Demon of Death Valley was regularly featured in video games.

In total, The Undertaker has been featured on the cover of 19 games. This is a Guinness World Record. The very first video game cover The Lord of Darkness appeared on was WWF WrestleMania: Steel Cage Challenge in 1992, and before the announcement of the "Deadman" edition of the upcoming game, he was last featured on the European and Japanese versions of WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2011.

The Phenom's appearance on the cover of the ''Deadman" edition means he has now made 20 appearances on the cover of the Stamford-based promotion's games, thus breaking his own record.

