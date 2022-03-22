“I was always fascinated, even with death” - The Undertaker details how he became The Deadman

The Undertaker has revealed that he was always fascinated by scary stuff, which ultimately paved the way for his WWE character.

The Deadman was one of WWE's most successful and enduring characters and was noted for its undead and dark persona. The character gained widespread popularity and won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter award for Best Gimmick for a record-setting five years in a row.

Speaking about how the character came to be on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker stated that he was always enthralled by mystery and fear:

"I was always into scary stuff. I liked scary movies and I was always just enthralled by mystery and scare. When I was a kid, it was more theatre of the mind," said The Deadman. "Later on, in the movies, they kind of went into full gore and they didn't leave anything for them for you to think about and they showed you everything. But early on they would cut things off and just let your mind figure it out."

The Phenom also stated that he was around caskets and embalming rooms from childhood and was fascinated with death:

"I was always fascinated, even with death. There was a time when I had family members that worked in a Funeral Home, so I was around caskets and I was in embalming rooms. Little did I know at that point where my career in the future was going to go, but it's funny how things worked out. The Undertaker is a lot of things blown up to 100 degrees for sure," The Phenom added. [3:20 to 4:45]

The Undertaker will be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

The Phenom was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36 where he squared off against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match. The Deadman made an appearance at the conclusion of Survivor Series 2020, which commemorated thirty years since his WWE debut, where he iterated that his career was over.

The Minister of Darkness will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE CEO Vince McMahon himself.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Out of Character podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande