WWE legend The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022

Legendary WWE superstar The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The Phenom worked in the company for over three decades and cemented his place as one of the biggest stars to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

The company took to Twitter to confirm the news. The Undertaker has been synonymous with WrestleMania for most of his career, owing to his iconic winning streak. He only ever lost two matches on 'Show of Shows', against Brock Lesnar first and then Roman Reigns.

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

In his last encounter, he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The cinematic bout saw him ride into the sunset after beating The Phenomenal One to pick up his 25th WrestleMania victory.

The Deadman officially confirmed his retirement at Survivor Series later that year. Several wrestlers and WWE personalities came out to pay tribute to one of the most legendary figures in pro-wrestling as he announced that it was time to let his on-screen persona 'Rest in Peace'.

The Undertaker's legacy in WWE

Several superstars have had iconic gimmicks in the pro-wrestling world, but very few have come close to Mark Calaway's 'Undertaker'. His undying loyalty to the promotion one of Vince McMahon's most trusted men.

He donned the role of locker room leader for a huge part of his career. His dedication towards the craft earned him immense respect from both fans and his peers backstage.

From heading the Ministry of Darkness to portraying the American Badass, Taker knew how to entertain generations of WWE fans. Not to forget, his on-screen love-hate relationship with Kane accounted for one of the most believable storylines in history. He always knew how to tell a story, whether he was a hero or a villain.

The seven-time world champion, former Royal Rumble winner, legendary Survivor Series competitor, and star of WrestleMania will forever be hailed as one of the best to ever do it.

So far, there's been no word on who will induct The Undertaker into the 2022 Hall of Fame. However, it remains certain that countless fans will celebrate the moment when one of the greatest performers will receive the much-awaited accolade after he dedicated his life to making the kayfabe as believable as it could get.

